What is PDRN – and why is salmon sperm the hottest K-beauty trend right now?

Unusual ingredients including sheep’s placenta, snail slime and bee venom, have emerged in trending skincare products over the years. These are much talked about for their supposedly unique skin-rejuvenating properties and efficacy – and, no doubt, for being an odd skincare ingredient.

The latest hit comes from the sea – specifically the sperm of salmon. You’d likely have already heard about it, although many might not be aware of its origins.

PDRN are four letters of the alphabet that have been on the lips of skincare fanatics. It’s not just novelty that’s behind all the attention it is getting – it’s said to have excellent skin-rejuvenating benefits. But what makes it different from other skincare ingredients and is it truly as effective as it is made out to be?