Going green: Pantone drops a new colour that brims with ‘promise and possibilities’

Enter kate spade Green, a zesty shade of green that pays homage to the American fashion institution’s 30th anniversary.

Pantone Color Institute’s vice-president Laurie Pressman called the shade a representation of “promise and possibilities” – just what the post-pandemic world needs.

“Infused with the optimism of a sunny yellow, kate spade Green enlightens us, igniting our curiosity and encouraging us to see the world in new ways,” she added.