KFC Singapore has limited-edition bucket hats featuring Singapore icons from Aug 7
Made in collaboration with local artist Amos Ananda, KFC's bucket hats feature Singapore icons including ice cream pushcarts and the Toa Payoh dragon playground.
Most of us have eaten out of KFC's buckets but how about "wearing" them? From Aug 7, the fast food chain is taking "finger-lickin' good" beyond their food with their limited-edition range of bucket hats.
These cute accessories are made in collaboration with local streetwear designer Amos Ananda in celebration of National Day and they come in two designs – both inspired by Singapore icons.
KFC and the designer previously collaborated in 2021 for a streetwear line featuring bucket hats, tote bags and T-shirts.
Both hats are reversible, with their undersides patterned after KFC's signature red and white stripes – doubling as a National Day fit. The hats will cost S$29.95 each and can be purchased at this website from 12pm on Monday (Aug 7), while stocks last.
Amos Ananda said: "The modern stylistic expression with the digitalised dragon motif playground and the old school reference of the ice cream bicycle pushcarts are a reference to the present web space and how far Singapore has progressed over the years into a thriving developed nation. I looked to the past to find inspiration to create a design with the message of looking forward to a bright future without forgetting where we came from.”