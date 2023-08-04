KFC Singapore has limited-edition bucket hats featuring Singapore icons from Aug 7

Most of us have eaten out of KFC's buckets but how about "wearing" them? From Aug 7, the fast food chain is taking "finger-lickin' good" beyond their food with their limited-edition range of bucket hats.

These cute accessories are made in collaboration with local streetwear designer Amos Ananda in celebration of National Day and they come in two designs – both inspired by Singapore icons.

KFC and the designer previously collaborated in 2021 for a streetwear line featuring bucket hats, tote bags and T-shirts.