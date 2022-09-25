Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana: The backstory

"It is very close to reality,'' Stefano Gabbana quipped in a presentation for the new collection.

But no matter how hard she tried, even deploying her mother, Kris Jenner, to help make her case, the designers refused to open their archives. "The past is the past,'' Domenico Dolce explained. "We try to go ahead with the new generation."

That is, until Kardashian proved she had the right stuff.

When Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Italy, social media swarmed with the vintage Dolce & Gabbana dresses she and her sisters wore. They were all from Kim Kardashian's private collection, which she accrued with the help of a book of more than 100 desired Dolce & Gabbana looks she and her stylist compiled years before.

"Everything looked insane. It was so fun,'' Kardashian said of the wedding looks. "I think (the designers) were surprised I came with all my own stuff and I had been collecting it for years."

Dolce said the wedding photos persuaded them to dig into the archives, and he approached Kardashian about the project.

"We were afraid that the vintages dresses would look old. Instead, they were still contemporary,'' Dolce said.