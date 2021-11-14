Kim Kardashian wore this to the petrol station after attending Paris Hilton’s wedding

Most people would change into something comfortable after a formal event and before running an errand at a convenience store. Like slip into a T-shirt and shorts, for instance.

Not Kim Kardashian, of course, who turned up at a petrol station to grab a snack in a black-tie outfit.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wore her cleavage-baring Rick Owens gown to a convenience store at a gas station in Bel Air, California, after attending the wedding of Paris Hilton on Nov 11.

The daring dress has a voluminous skirt and a split bodice with an angular cutout that showed her cleavage and midriff.