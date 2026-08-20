Meet Hong Kong's Kinyan Lam, the LVMH Prize semi-finalist who's redefining slow fashion

Just three years after launching his eponymous fashion label, Guangzhou-born, Hong Kong-based designer Kinyan Lam has emerged as one of Asia's most promising names in contemporary fashion.

Earlier this year, he was named one of just 20 semi-finalists for the prestigious 2026 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, chosen from more than 2,400 applicants worldwide.

The accolade placed him among the industry's most exciting emerging talents and made his label only the third from Hong Kong to reach the competition's semifinal stage.

The recognition is remarkable, not only because of the speed of his rise, but also because fashion was never the career he imagined for himself.

"I had, since young, dreamt of becoming a painter or some kind of artist," the 31-year-old told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview. "But along the way to adulthood, I discovered an interest in textiles and a desire to create, which led me to study fashion."