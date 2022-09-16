This Singaporean sneaker 'doctor' breathes new life into your trendy old kicks

Shoe junkies worth their salt know just how difficult it can be to get their hands on their desired kicks these days. From coveted sneakers by Nike and Yeezy to cult labels such as Visvim and Alyx or even Instagram-friendly designer picks from Hermes or Dior, many popular shoes are in limited supply.

So, when you finally manage to own your dream pair, you might ironically end up being reluctant to use them too frequently in case they get worn out quickly.

Well, fret not. When it is eventually time to extend the lifespan of your prized footwear, Singapore’s very own "shoe doctor" Klingsmen Lee of Classified Footwear will come to your rescue.