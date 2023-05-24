7 cult K-beauty brands that you can get right here in Singapore

With travel back to its regular programming, we’re sure that you’ve been stocking up on all those beauty products you’ve missed. And if you’re a fan of K-beauty vloggers, you’ve definitely got a whole list of brands that you’re just dying to check out on your next trip to Seoul.

But here’s a little fun nugget for all you beauty enthusiasts: Some of your favourite cult and beauty influencer-loved K-beauty brands can be bought right here in Singapore. No more lugging back sheet masks, creams and sunscreens for yourself, family, BFFs or colleagues. Now, you can save your precious luggage space and weight for other goodies.

1. ROUND LAB

It’s a brand that nearly every K-beauty fan will know of. Started in 2017, Round Lab focuses on using Korean active ingredients to highlight what the country has to offer. Fun fact: The brand’s iconic 1025 Dokdo range of products contains water around Ulleungdo island (in the area where Dokdo island is also found) that’s rich in natural minerals. In addition, the raw materials in this range are EWG certified to be green and safe.

Try: Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF50+/PA+++, S$35