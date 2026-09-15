Beyond Ader Error: 7 Korean menswear brands to know, from JiyongKim to Post Archive Faction

If there’s one thing Korean fashion does particularly well, it’s mixing references that shouldn’t necessarily work together, but somehow do. Classic tailoring gets roughed up with streetwear. Outdoor gear becomes fashion. Minimalism is made interesting through exaggerated proportions and unexpected fabrics.

And that’s precisely why Seoul remains such an exciting city for menswear.

There are, of course, the names that have already travelled well beyond Korea. Amomento has perfected its particular brand of clean, architectural minimalism, while Ader Error continues to make a case for playful, slightly off-kilter streetwear. Andersson Bell, meanwhile, has built a following – including members of BTS – with its eclectic mix of art, culture and fashion.

But there’s plenty more worth seeking out. Here are seven Korean menswear labels that should be on your radar the next time you’re in Seoul.