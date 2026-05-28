Why Korean pharmacies are Seoul’s new must-visit beauty shopping destination
Your go-to for specialised dermatological, clinical and high-performance skincare.
If your Seoul beauty shopping itinerary only includes Olive Young, Chicor and Daiso, it’s time to add one more stop: The Korean pharmacy.
Across TikTok, Instagram and Xiaohongshu, travellers are increasingly sharing their Seoul pharmacy hauls filled with viral PDRN creams, dermatologist-developed skincare and pharmaceutical-backed beauty products that often cost far less than luxury brands.
Unlike conventional beauty stores, Korean pharmacies offer something different – skincare designed to target specific concerns like acne, pigmentation, sensitivity and post-treatment recovery.
Many of the products that regularly go viral online – from Madeca Cream and Easydew to Rejuvenex PDRN creams – are often easier to find at pharmacies than mainstream beauty retailers.
And while this trend may feel new to tourists, pharmacies have long been trusted destinations for effective skincare in South Korea, much like the cult-favourite French pharmacies beauty lovers flock to in Paris.
Today, a new generation of Korean pharmacies is transforming the experience entirely, turning traditional medicine shops into modern beauty and wellness destinations.
WHAT IS A K-PHARMACY?
A K-pharmacy – short for Korean pharmacy – is far more than a place to pick up medication.
In recent years, many pharmacies in South Korea have evolved into curated beauty and wellness spaces stocked with pharmaceutical-backed skincare, supplements and targeted treatment products developed by pharmaceutical companies, dermatologists and aesthetic clinics.
These pharmacies are especially popular for shoppers looking for ingredient-focused skincare that targets concerns like acne, redness, pigmentation and skin recovery.
And unlike the traditional pharmacies of the past, many modern K-pharmacies now resemble sleek beauty boutiques, complete with organised product displays, multilingual assistance and tourist-friendly tax refund services.
WHY KOREAN PHARMACIES ARE BECOMING BEAUTY HOTSPOTS
Pharmacies – known locally as yakguk – can be found almost everywhere in South Korea. In neighbourhoods like Jongno and Namdaemun, it’s not uncommon to see multiple pharmacies lined up side-by-side.
But while traditional pharmacies still exist, newer K-pharmacies are redefining the shopping experience.
Think Olive Young meets wellness boutique – but with a stronger focus on clinical skincare and functional beauty.
Many now feature curated shelves organised by skin concerns, trending ingredients and treatment categories, making it easier for even first-time visitors to shop confidently.
WHY BEAUTY LOVERS ARE SHOPPING AT KOREAN PHARMACIES
Unlike trend-driven skincare that relies heavily on packaging and marketing, many pharmacy skincare brands in Korea focus on clinical ingredients and pharmaceutical research.
That’s also why PDRN skincare has become especially sought-after at Korean pharmacies. The skin-repair ingredient surged in popularity after Korean aesthetic clinics began using it in treatments designed to support skin recovery and hydration.
Today, pharmacies are one of the best places to discover PDRN-enriched skincare products, from cult favourites like Dr Rejuall and Rejuvenex creams to newer launches such as Pharm Friends PDRN Double Cream, Rx:Me Rejuyoung PDRN 10,000ppm Deep Repair Cream and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical’s Dermagram PDRN Cream.
You’ll also find well-known pharmaceutical skincare brands such as Easydew, Acnon, Noscarna and Cenellian24 – products many Koreans regularly turn to for acne care, scar management and skin barrier recovery.
TIPS BEFORE SHOPPING AT KOREAN PHARMACIES
Before loading up your basket, here are a few things to keep in mind:
1. Don’t buy products purely because they’re viral
Many pharmacy skincare products contain potent active ingredients that may not suit every skin type.
2. Ask the pharmacist for recommendations
Most tourist-friendly pharmacies in Seoul have staff who can speak basic English, Mandarin or Japanese. Translation apps like Papago can also help.
3. Patch test if you have sensitive skin
Treatment-focused skincare can sometimes cause irritation, especially if you’re unfamiliar with ingredients like retinol, acids or high-strength brightening agents.
5. Look out for tax refunds
Many pharmacies in tourist areas offer immediate tax refunds for eligible purchases.
5 K-PHARMACIES TO VISIT IN SEOUL
1. Optima Wellness Museum
Part pharmacy, part wellness boutique, Optima Wellness Museum feels more like a luxury apothecary than a traditional drugstore.
The beautifully designed space stocks curated skincare, supplements and wellness products, including exclusive offerings from Dr Lienjiang – the same name behind the popular Korean aesthetic clinic chain.
One standout feature here is the complimentary skin analysis service, which helps shoppers better understand their skin concerns before choosing products.
Where: 41 Gangnam-daero 102-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
2. Ready Young Pharmacy
Besides the viral skincare products all over social media, Ready Young Pharmacy also carries popular K-beauty brands like Anua and Celimax, making it an easy one-stop beauty destination.
Its Myeongdong Town branch – located about 150m from the main outlet – also regularly hosts beauty pop-ups and features a “Ready Young Pick” zone spotlighting trending and exclusive products.
Where: 7 Myeongdong 8na-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul
3. Berry New Pharmacy
With its eye-catching purple storefront, Berry New Pharmacy has become especially popular among tourists looking for trendy cosmeceutical skincare.
Besides viral K-beauty finds, the pharmacy also carries exclusive brands like Cell:29, known for its cica-exosome formulations.
Where: 12 Yeonmujang 7-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul
Dubbed the “Costco of pharmacies”, Mega Phactory is a massive multi-level pharmacy located just outside Seoul.
The warehouse-style space stocks over 2,500 products ranging from OTC medication and wellness drinks to skincare, supplements and even pet healthcare items.
Where: 10 Godeung-ro 5-gil, Sujeong-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do
5. Coco Onnuri Pharmacy
Part of South Korea’s largest pharmacy franchise, Coco Onnuri Pharmacy focuses heavily on health, wellness and functional beauty.
Besides skincare, it also carries Genabelle – the PDRN-focused skincare brand developed by dermatologist Dr Conan Park — alongside in-house supplements like Press Shot multivitamins and TheraBrain for memory support.
Where: Level 2, 406 Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
THE BOTTOM LINE
For beauty lovers heading to Seoul, Korean pharmacies are quickly becoming just as essential as Olive Young.
Beyond the viral TikTok skincare finds, they offer a more treatment-focused approach to beauty – combining pharmaceutical research, dermatologist-backed formulations and affordable pricing.
Whether you’re looking for acne treatments, PDRN creams or simply the next big K-beauty discovery, Seoul’s growing K-pharmacy scene is well worth exploring.