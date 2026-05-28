Why Korean pharmacies are Seoul’s new must-visit beauty shopping destination

If your Seoul beauty shopping itinerary only includes Olive Young, Chicor and Daiso, it’s time to add one more stop: The Korean pharmacy.

Across TikTok, Instagram and Xiaohongshu, travellers are increasingly sharing their Seoul pharmacy hauls filled with viral PDRN creams, dermatologist-developed skincare and pharmaceutical-backed beauty products that often cost far less than luxury brands.

Unlike conventional beauty stores, Korean pharmacies offer something different – skincare designed to target specific concerns like acne, pigmentation, sensitivity and post-treatment recovery.

Many of the products that regularly go viral online – from Madeca Cream and Easydew to Rejuvenex PDRN creams – are often easier to find at pharmacies than mainstream beauty retailers.

And while this trend may feel new to tourists, pharmacies have long been trusted destinations for effective skincare in South Korea, much like the cult-favourite French pharmacies beauty lovers flock to in Paris.

Today, a new generation of Korean pharmacies is transforming the experience entirely, turning traditional medicine shops into modern beauty and wellness destinations.

WHAT IS A K-PHARMACY?