More men are getting Korean perms a la actor Gong Yoo's curls, thanks to K-pop and TikTok

The modern men’s perm is loud for a hairstyle so soft. On TikTok, the hashtag #menperm, referring to one of the latest hair trends to be born from the app, has garnered more than 20.7 million views.

Those videos often begin with a man in a salon chair, pictured from the shoulder up. The camera orbits around his head just before a final shot of his crown: Silky, voluminous waves lacquered with the aplomb of K-pop boy bands.

“I came across an Asian influencer on TikTok with curly hair, and I’m like, that doesn’t correlate, because most Asians have straight hair,” said Brandon Dhakhwa, 20, a student from Durham, England. “And then I did some research, and that’s when I realised he got a perm.”

Once popular primarily among Korean and Korean American men, the coiffure has gradually expanded beyond these groups in the past four years – thanks, in part, to the meteoric rise of TikTok and K-pop. While the hairstyle is nothing novel in South Korea, its wider embrace signifies a notable shift from the early 2000s, when the term “metrosexual” – used to describe aesthetically attuned men – became popular.