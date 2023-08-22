Find out how La Prairie uses caviar in its skincare products at this Singapore pop-up
Discover its caviar-based skin science at the pop-up, and enjoy a limited-edition dessert conceived in collaboration with Keong Saik Bakery.
Here’s one La Prairie experience that even the most loyal fans and long-time users of the luxury skincare brand have not yet had. The premium name well-known for its Skin Caviar series of skincare is launching the exclusive Cobalt Immersion pop-up at Ion Orchard on Thursday (Aug 24), which promises a sensory experience of skincare.
The Cobalt Immersion Pop-up will be an immersive pavilion where design, beauty and science converge. The space is inspired by La Prairie’s Skin Caviar line and modelled after The Cobalt House by award-winning product and spatial designer Sabine Marcelis, which debuted at the Art Basel Collectors Lounge in Basel in June.
The pop-up will be up until the end of the month, offering guests insights into the science behind the brand’s famously efficacious Skin Caviar skincare line.
As its name suggests, the pavilion will be an eye-catching sight that is cloaked in the Swiss brand’s signature vivid blue. But, of course, the highlights are within the booth – the experience includes stops where guests can watch videos that reveal the secrets behind La Prairie’s use of precious caviar in its skincare, as well as stations where you can try the products, get a skin consultation with the brand’s experts, get your new purchases engraved, and even enjoy a complimentary hand massage.
There’ll also be a cafe within the pavilion serving up coffee and a special limited-edition treat named Swiss Cube – an ondeh-ondeh-flavoured pastry that has been created in a special collaboration between La Prairie and local favourite Keong Saik Bakery just for this event.
This year also happens to be the 25th anniversary of La Prairie’s iconic Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, which makes it an appropriate time to launch a new “remastered” formulation of the iconic product. According to the brand, this new and improved version of the formula boasts a newly developed active that fuses Caviar Micro-Nutrients with Caviar Premier – a rich source of more than 300 different natural ingredients that work to rejuvenate skin by amping up its metabolism.
This fusion active works in two targeted ways: Caviar Premier helps initiate rebuilding activities in skin, while Caviar Micro-Nutrients supply energy to optimise these activities. These actions provide an essential boost since the skin’s metabolic activities become less effective and imbalanced as we age. The new Skin Caviar Luxe Cream provides skin with a rich and perfectly balanced cocktail of nutrients that stimulates its metabolic pathways and strengthens its architecture, thus improving multiple signs of ageing simultaneously.
Combined with La Prairie’s proprietary Exclusive Cellular Complex – a signature ingredient anyone who has used its products will be familiar with, this potent active in the new Skin Caviar Luxe Cream is said to be a stimulative powerhouse that will visibly revitalise skin. Available in two textures – rich and lightweight – these new formulas will be unveiled at the pop-up and can be pre-ordered ahead of its official launch on Sep 1.
The Skin Caviar Luxe Cream has also inspired the creation of a limited-edition skincare object, made to enhance one’s experience of the luxury facial moisturiser. Designed also by Marcelis, this circular tray is crafted to hold the product and swivels to reveal a receptacle underneath – meant for holding a spatula that doubles as an applicator and a facial massage tool.
The Cobalt Immersion Pop-up will run from Aug 24 to 31 at ION Orchard.