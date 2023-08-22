Find out how La Prairie uses caviar in its skincare products at this Singapore pop-up

The pop-up will be up until the end of the month, offering guests insights into the science behind the brand’s famously efficacious Skin Caviar skincare line.

As its name suggests, the pavilion will be an eye-catching sight that is cloaked in the Swiss brand’s signature vivid blue. But, of course, the highlights are within the booth – the experience includes stops where guests can watch videos that reveal the secrets behind La Prairie’s use of precious caviar in its skincare, as well as stations where you can try the products, get a skin consultation with the brand’s experts, get your new purchases engraved, and even enjoy a complimentary hand massage.

There’ll also be a cafe within the pavilion serving up coffee and a special limited-edition treat named Swiss Cube – an ondeh-ondeh-flavoured pastry that has been created in a special collaboration between La Prairie and local favourite Keong Saik Bakery just for this event.