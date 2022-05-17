Are lab-grown diamonds the real thing or are they fake and valueless? We ask experts to weigh in

Ever wondered why diamonds are so expensive, even though they aren’t the rarest gemstone on Earth, nor do hold they their value as well as gold? It has to do with its identity of being the choice of gemstone for sealing a love promise.

The arrival of lab-grown diamonds has undeniably shaken up the mined-diamond industry – the substantial cost savings that the former is able to offer is an advantage that has taken off a little of the lustre of natural diamonds. According to Forbes, millennials are reportedly driving increasing sales for lab-grown diamonds, which are also perceived to be a more environmentally friendly and ethical choice, compared to the natural versions.

Iris Tan, co-founder of Authica Jewellery, a local jeweller that specialises in lab-grown diamonds, sees a rising interest here in cultivated diamonds. “We are also seeing a trend where people are willing to invest in eco-friendly product alternatives with the increased awareness of climate change,” she said.

Authica serves myriad customers, and many of them have done thorough research on lab-grown diamonds. “We often have fruitful conversations with them and exchange knowledge about diamonds. On the flip side, we also see some who were misinformed about lab-grown diamonds, thinking that they are ‘diamond simulants’ or ‘fake diamonds’, which is not the case at all. Hence, we focus on re-educating them and sharing with them the benefits of a lab-grown diamond,” she added.