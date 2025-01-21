Leather crafters in Singapore: 5 artisan brands that create unique handcrafted bags, wallets and more

There’s something for every taste when it comes to handbags and leather goods, whether it’s a luxury brand one prefers or if affordability and practicality are priorities. But, if individuality is what you seek, you may have better luck going to a leather crafter instead.

There’s a growing number of them in Singapore – some of these leather artisans focus on creating their own product lines, while others provide customisation services for bags and leather goods.

With maker culture on the rise, there’s also been growing interest in handcrafted, personalised bags and leather goods. Homegrown handbag brand Tocco Toscano noticed this shift in consumer tastes and has started Sondermade that caters to this group of customers.

“We received quite a few requests from our customers for bespoke products and I concluded that there’s a growing group of people that were moving away from buying branded bags and accessories towards fully customised products that are unique to them,” said Joseph Lor, who is the CEO of both brands.