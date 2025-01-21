Leather crafters in Singapore: 5 artisan brands that create unique handcrafted bags, wallets and more
Looking to start 2025 with a bang or a bag perhaps. These guys can make them – by hand.
There’s something for every taste when it comes to handbags and leather goods, whether it’s a luxury brand one prefers or if affordability and practicality are priorities. But, if individuality is what you seek, you may have better luck going to a leather crafter instead.
There’s a growing number of them in Singapore – some of these leather artisans focus on creating their own product lines, while others provide customisation services for bags and leather goods.
With maker culture on the rise, there’s also been growing interest in handcrafted, personalised bags and leather goods. Homegrown handbag brand Tocco Toscano noticed this shift in consumer tastes and has started Sondermade that caters to this group of customers.
“We received quite a few requests from our customers for bespoke products and I concluded that there’s a growing group of people that were moving away from buying branded bags and accessories towards fully customised products that are unique to them,” said Joseph Lor, who is the CEO of both brands.
Besides the fact that a customised bag is one of a kind, Lor also noted that there are many who prefer a handcrafted product that’s not mass-produced. Sondermade’s bespoke service tailors an item to specific functional and aesthetic needs. “There are also customers who have their eye on an existing design but would like to change certain aspects about it,” said Lor.
It makes sense for Tocco Toscano to start an arm specialising in custom leather goods, since it already has decades of expertise in the business and the necessary setup. Most of the other leather crafters in Singapore, however, are independent small businesses that have been started by artisans who fell in love with the craft.
Shaun-Joel Liew, who began leather crafting as a hobby, is one of them. “When I was working at an interior design agency, I found myself drawn to making small items out of wood, using hand tools,” he said.
Liew then went on to explore crafting with leather. “I thought about making a leather accessory for my motorbike after learning how expensive it was to buy it. I gave it a go, picking up the basic leather-crafting techniques through YouTube tutorials and by asking strangers on the internet for advice – and succeeded. Transitioning from woodworking to leather craft felt very natural and brought back the familiar satisfaction of creating something from nothing, which I had missed,” he shared.
Other than having a personal touch or design catered specifically to their needs, there’s a certain je ne sais quoi in something that’s handcrafted.
This developed into a full-blown passion for the craft, which spurred him to start his own leather goods brand, Maverick Made. “At the time, I was working as a food delivery rider and had saved up some money. With nothing to lose (except my savings), I decided to fully commit to the craft and dive into creating a brand that celebrates living authentically and creatively,” he said.
While he currently is focusing mainly on building the collections that his brand offers, he still takes up custom jobs – albeit only on a case-by-case basis. "There is always a demand for bespoke leather goods. Other than having a personal touch or design catered specifically to their needs, there's a certain je ne sais quoi in something that's handcrafted," he noted. If you're of the same mind, here are some names that you should check out.
1. SONDERMADE
An offshoot of the well-known handbag brand Tocco Toscano, Sondermade specialises in customisation, meaning it can pretty much make any type of bag or leather-goods design and provide personalisation on all levels – from material and hardware options to construction techniques.
Each project begins with a personal appointment to finalise the design the customer has in mind, including the preferred materials and hardware. Completion typically takes two to three months, depending on the current state of the order schedule. Some of the most common custom requests at Sondermade include bespoke watch straps, bi-fold wallets and wine bags.
Besides the fact that Sondermade provides full customisation, you might be assured to know that it’s also backed by the expertise of its sister brand.
2. HUGHES HANDCRAFTED
If expensive exotic skins like alligator and lizard are your cup of tea, Hughes Handcrafted can fulfil your desires and produce the bespoke bag or wallet of your dreams. The brand specialises in these rare leathers, and simple, minimalist designs that shine the spotlight on the beauty of these textured skins.
Watch straps are also a specialty – in fact, the brand is well known in watch circles here for producing them. It’s the go-to name for owners of luxury timepieces seeking a strap that’s made according to their personal design requirements and of the finest quality and craftsmanship.
3. MAVERICK MADE
Founded on a “passion to craft something extraordinary”, the brand is focused on wallets and cardholders, mainly in pared-down designs that bring the focus to the quality of the leather and craftsmanship. That said, it also has a special Collectors Edition line that features the same leather products in a selection of colourful prints, as well as leather crafting techniques like leather tooling.
Maverick Made’s specialty also lies in the material it uses. Its products are crafted primarily from vegetable-tanned calfskin from the Tochigi prefecture of Japan, which is rarely found in the mass market and is costly due to the artisanal nature of the tanning process. The leather is renowned for its beautiful patina and durability, and is also more eco-friendly than other types of leather, since no synthetic chemicals that may leach into the environment are used in its production.
4. ANASTASIABYRAINE
The edgy aesthetic of this brand is evident from its Instagram posts, a look that’s accentuated by the use of studs, instead of stitching, in the assembly of its bags and other products. It’s a style signature that marks it as an Anastasiabyraine creation, along with the use of vegan leather.
Requests for custom creations are welcome here – but there’s also a selection of existing designs to choose from and personalise for those who require a few suggestions. Besides bags, cardholders, wallets and key holders, the brand also can create homeware pieces like trinket trays, leather mats and work desk accessories – or any other leather piece you may have in mind.
5. CRAFUNE
The brand started out in 2018 as a team of two crafting small leather goods, but has by now expanded with more staff members, as well as a range of bags in its product lineup. You’ll find stylish and wearable designs including crossbody bags, waist bags and totes in an array of colourways.
Crafune also conducts leather crafting workshops at its store, in which one can learn to make leather products ranging from a coin pouch, cardholder, wallet or a simple handbag. You’ll be able to get hands-on with the craft, as well as make a personalised, unique accessory that can be cherished for a long time to come.