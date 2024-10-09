From selling jewellery on her blog as a teen, this Singaporean now designs pieces for Japanese royalty

There’s a certain quality about Lechelle Petite’s jewellery designs that gives them an organic, unique, handcrafted appeal. It’s not just an effect from the natural gemstones that are used in them – it’s also the way the materials and colours are combined and matched.

You’ll find unexpected pairings among her creations, such as pearls with jadeite and gems like tourmaline, Swarovski crystal and even hand-blown glass accents.

“Most of the designs are one-of-a-kind, either because I do not like to replicate my art, or that [a particular] gem we work with is unique and impossible to replicate,” said the brand’s founder, Michelle J Tan. She also puts together every single piece by hand.