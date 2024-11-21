Why does the leopard print keep coming back in fashion? Plus tips on how to style it right now

On the high street, brands like Zara and Mango are making the leopard print accessible, integrating it into everyday staples such as jeans and skirts, while labels like Aligne and Bimba Y Lola have dedicated entire capsule collections to it. With these updates, it has shed its once-provocative image, emerging as a versatile workhorse that seamlessly transitions from boardroom to brunch.

CALL OF THE WILD

Leopard skin has always been a signifier of wealth and power across various cultures. In ancient Egypt, Hatshepsut, one of the most powerful pharaohs, adopted the leopard as a symbol of her royal and divine authority. In Greek mythology, Dionysus, the god of wine and festivity, was frequently portrayed draped in or accompanied by leopards, reinforcing the connection between the animal and his untamed power. Chinese mythology also reflects this link, with Xiwangmu, the Queen Mother of the West, sometimes depicted with a leopard’s tail.

In many African cultures, leopard skins were traditionally worn by royalty and tribal leaders as symbols of strength and nobility. This association endured into European history, where leopard fur became a luxury item, particularly prized among the aristocracy in the 18th and 19th centuries.