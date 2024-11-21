Why does the leopard print keep coming back in fashion? Plus tips on how to style it right now
Once seen as bold, tacky, or even provocative, leopard print has become a refined staple in modern fashion. We trace its evolution and spotlight the key pieces to invest in now.
When it comes to trend revivals, few have returned with the same intensity as the leopard print. While Christian Dior famously declared, “If you’re fair and sweet, don’t wear it,” when he introduced leopard in his New Look collection in 1947, the print has evolved dramatically since its early days and is now considered a wardrobe staple appearing in unexpected ways.
For Fall 2024, fashion houses such as Dior, Alexander McQueen and Versace embraced the print’s modern potential, introducing it through rich textures and sophisticated cuts that add subtle edge. And while the Spring 2025 shows have softened leopard’s boldness, with Dries Van Noten and Elie Saab offering muted hues and abstract patterns, the print’s adaptability and timelessness continue to shine.
On the high street, brands like Zara and Mango are making the leopard print accessible, integrating it into everyday staples such as jeans and skirts, while labels like Aligne and Bimba Y Lola have dedicated entire capsule collections to it. With these updates, it has shed its once-provocative image, emerging as a versatile workhorse that seamlessly transitions from boardroom to brunch.
CALL OF THE WILD
Leopard skin has always been a signifier of wealth and power across various cultures. In ancient Egypt, Hatshepsut, one of the most powerful pharaohs, adopted the leopard as a symbol of her royal and divine authority. In Greek mythology, Dionysus, the god of wine and festivity, was frequently portrayed draped in or accompanied by leopards, reinforcing the connection between the animal and his untamed power. Chinese mythology also reflects this link, with Xiwangmu, the Queen Mother of the West, sometimes depicted with a leopard’s tail.
In many African cultures, leopard skins were traditionally worn by royalty and tribal leaders as symbols of strength and nobility. This association endured into European history, where leopard fur became a luxury item, particularly prized among the aristocracy in the 18th and 19th centuries.
In recent history, multiple iconic women – both fictional and real – have embraced the leopard print as a bold statement of style. Elizabeth Taylor adored it, as did Jackie Kennedy and Gong Li. In The Graduate, Mrs Robinson made a striking impression in a leopard-spotted coat, while female TV characters such as Buffy, Rachel Green and Samantha Jones have all donned their own feline-inspired looks.
While the leopard print is certainly enjoying a renewed spotlight right now, it’s one of those rare patterns that never truly faded from fashion. Its bold, unmistakable spots have appeared in nearly every style era. From 70s glam rockers Debbie Harry and David Bowie to 80s Versace power suits and Kate Moss’ grunge-inspired street style in the 90s, leopard has always been a symbol of confidence, daring and allure.
Its latest resurgence owes a nod to the “mob wife aesthetic” that swept TikTok last year, where the print became central to a high-glam, eye-catching look. Fans of this aesthetic embraced form-fitting dresses, statement accessories, and plush faux-fur coats, with leopard print as a standout element. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna have all been spotted in full leopard outfits that embodied the print's boldness, proving its staying power as a statement-making staple.
More recently, we’re seeing leopard styled with a rock-and-roll vibe. Hailey Bieber, for instance, served a leopard-on-leopard look with a Toteme leather trench coat and Saint Laurent’s Bea tote bag in a matching print. With a relaxed black top and wide-leg jeans, her outfit balanced glamour with street-ready edge – offering a fresh, gritty twist on classic leopard.
CHANGING SPOTS
In Asian fashion, the leopard print has traditionally been associated with mature women and “loud” styles, tied to stereotypes of hyper-femininity. J-pop icon Ayumi Hamasaki, whose daring fashion choices were often tied to sex appeal, embraced this aesthetic throughout her career, famously donning a leopard print catsuit on her Duty album cover in 2000. Last year, she revived the look with a striking off-shoulder leopard dress and matching knee-high boots for her 25th anniversary tour, affirming that leopard remains a powerful part of her brand – and a print with lasting appeal.
For his 2023 period drama Blossoms Shanghai, acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai leaned into leopard print's association with assertive, seductive femininity. Xin Zhilei’s character – a mysterious and powerful restaurant owner – donned opulent, leopard-patterned outfits that reinforced her commanding presence within the show’s glamorous ‘90s Shanghai setting. This choice of styling highlights the print’s traditional ties to bold, confident women.
Today, younger, fashion-forward individuals in Asia are embracing the leopard print with a more nuanced, understated style, mirroring broader shifts in perspectives on femininity and personal expression. Stars such as Blackpink’s Jisoo and Chinese actress Dilraba showcased how to style leopard in minimalist, polished ways, pairing pieces like leopard cardigans and babydoll tops with jeans to balance subtlety with edge.
These examples are a testament to the leopard print’s evolving versatility – what was once seen as a symbol of overt femininity and boldness can now offer a wider range of styles for the modern wardrobe.
HOW TO WEAR LEOPARD RIGHT NOW
Ready to jump into the trend? It's incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit bold statements or be used as a subtle accent. Here are some key pieces that are purr-fect for this season and beyond.
1. JEANS
According to Pinterest’s Fall 2024 report, searches for leopard print jeans have skyrocketed by 2,990 per cent. This isn’t surprising, as leopard print jeans offer an effortless way to make a statement without going overboard. Follow Singaporean actress Chen Yixin’s cue by pairing yours with a simple tank top and matching sneakers for a cool, everyday look.
For those feeling adventurous, a full-length leopard print dress is a chic option, especially in relaxed, flowing silhouettes that feel modern and on-trend. A maxi leopard dress can go from day to night – dress it down with sneakers and a cap like model Irina Shayk for brunch, or add heels and a red lip for a party look.
Skirts are popular right now, especially in co-ord sets, as seen on Blackpink’s Lisa. For a work-appropriate look, go for a sleek pencil silhouette (a major trend for 2025) or a longer, ruffled design and pair with a white button-down or soft grey knit. Layer with a leather jacket to embrace the current rock-chic vibe.
Start with a leopard bag if you’re new to the trend. While slouchy hobo styles are trending, a structured tote or a sleek shoulder bag offer greater versatility. These timeless silhouettes make a fun, lively accent to minimalist outfits and can also transform into a statement piece when styled with bold colours or clashing patterns.
Even though the leopard Adidas Wales Bonner Sambas are still having their moment, kitten heels are poised to be 2025’s It shoe. These patterned shoes will add subtle flair to a polished look, like tailored pants or a pleated skirt. For a playful twist, wear them with statement socks – think polka dots or stripes – to lean into the print-on-print street style trend.