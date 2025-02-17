Levi’s new premium denim line is 100% made in Japan – we went there to find out why

Levi’s itself has even set up one of their exclusive Haus of Strauss ateliers in Tokyo – one of only four around the world and the only one in Asia.

Their collaboration with SAAB has also been a longstanding one – they’ve previously worked on some Made In Japan special editions as well as the exquisite Vintage Clothing collection.

“They have this expertise that we can’t find elsewhere. They can create some jeans to look like they’ve been worn for 10 years,” shared Levi’s design director Paul O’Neill.

HOW LEVI’S MAKES ITS BLUE TAB

During the short tour, I got to witness firsthand how a pair of these Blue Tab jeans went from raw and rigid to intentionally and comfortably “lived-in” through some painstaking processes.

It started with quality raw denim, predominantly from the famous Kaihara textile mill, which is said to one of the world’s best.