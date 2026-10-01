Lewis Hamilton on why Singapore is ‘one of the most demanding races’ – and what he’s bringing off-track
CNA Lifestyle spoke with F1 racer Lewis Hamilton ahead of his collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, marking the Southeast Asian launch of his lifestyle brand Plus44 (+44) and non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave.
Come Sunday, Oct 11, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will compete in this year’s Singapore Grand Prix, aiming for his fifth victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
But before that, the multi-hyphenate will be in town for the Southeast Asian launch of his lifestyle brand Plus44 (+44) and non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave – part of his partnership with Marina Bay Sands (MBS).
The collab will see three activations across MBS: a +44 pop-up featuring a limited-edition capsule collection; the launch of The Lewis, a zero-proof cocktail co-created with Hamilton and the Almave team; and The Almave Circuit, a collection of bespoke Almave cocktails available exclusively at MBS.
Ahead of the launch, CNA Lifestyle spoke with Hamilton on the inspiration behind the labels and what it’s actually like behind the wheel at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Hamilton first launched +44 in 2022 and recalls being “blown away by the response”.
“My fans were so excited to be able to represent TeamLH [Hamilton’s fan community] in a way that actually looked cool and fitted into their style,” he said.
Hamilton added: “Since then, it’s become more of a streetwear brand that appeals to non-racing fans as well, which I’m really proud of.”
Over the years, +44 has partnered with renowned creatives on various collections, including Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and illustrator Ralph Steadman.
This has extended to a partnership with Singaporean artist Jahan Loh this year to create a capsule collection “channelling the dynamism of racing culture”.
While celebrity-owned labels have become commonplace these days, Hamilton insists +44 isn’t about putting his face or name onto a piece of clothing.
He explained: “My fans are really creative and they dress in a way that reflects that, so +44 is about creating different collections that they can wear in their day-to-day lives and feel like they’re able to express themselves.”
Adding that every +44 drop reflects a different theme or interest, Hamilton gave the example of his collaboration with Jahan Loh, which utilises the latter’s Spaceman character.
“I’ve always been fascinated with space but [Loh’s] Spaceman figure is about way more than that; I think it represents moving beyond what feels safe and going out into the unknown. I see a lot of myself in that idea that you can go beyond what’s possible, so I really feel like a part of me is in every single item,” said Hamilton.
While Hamilton admitted that he has “an incredible team who do the heavy lifting of bringing things to life”, design is one area he’s really involved in.
“I’m a perfectionist, and I really care about what I put out there for my fans. It’s why I’m so excited about this collaboration with Jahan Loh,” he said.
“I think his work is so cool and the idea that my fans will get to wear something that I’ve created alongside him is amazing.”
Almave was born out of Hamilton’s desire for a “good non-alcoholic alternative for those nights when [he] didn’t want to feel the effects of alcohol”.
Launched in 2023 by Hamilton and master distiller Ivan Saldana, co-founder of Mexican spirits company Casa Lumbre, Almave is a non-alcoholic blue agave spirit made with real agave. It is billed as the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic blue agave spirit.
“The global non-alcoholic category has grown exponentially in the past decade, and so I knew this was something people would want in their lives, but there was no genuinely great-tasting, authentically-made non-alcoholic tequila on the market,” said Hamilton.
By now, Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the Singapore Grand Prix, having won in 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Sharing his experience behind the wheel, Hamilton called Singapore “one of the most demanding races of the year”, adding: “It pushes you to your limits physically and mentally, from the intense heat and humidity inside the cockpit to the relentless nature of the track itself.
“You have to stay completely focused for the entire race, and there’s very little room to switch off. Crossing the finish line here always feels like a real achievement, whatever your result, although it obviously feels even better after a win.”
According to Hamilton, preparing for the Singapore Grand Prix involves arriving “well acclimatised” and “spending time training in hot conditions, keeping on top of hydration and recovery, and making sure you are as fit and focused as possible before the weekend”.
He added: “In the car, it is then about managing your energy, staying calm and maintaining concentration from start to finish.”
The +44 pop-up experience by Lewis Hamilton will run from Oct 5 to 11 at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.