Lewis Hamilton on why Singapore is ‘one of the most demanding races’ – and what he’s bringing off-track

Come Sunday, Oct 11, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will compete in this year’s Singapore Grand Prix, aiming for his fifth victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

But before that, the multi-hyphenate will be in town for the Southeast Asian launch of his lifestyle brand Plus44 (+44) and non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave – part of his partnership with Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The collab will see three activations across MBS: a +44 pop-up featuring a limited-edition capsule collection; the launch of The Lewis, a zero-proof cocktail co-created with Hamilton and the Almave team; and The Almave Circuit, a collection of bespoke Almave cocktails available exclusively at MBS.

Ahead of the launch, CNA Lifestyle spoke with Hamilton on the inspiration behind the labels and what it’s actually like behind the wheel at the Singapore Grand Prix.