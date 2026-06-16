What is light-reflecting makeup? How to make it your secret to a natural, lit-from-within glow
When done right, the result is skin that looks radiant, healthy and naturally illuminated – not shiny, but effortlessly glowing.
Trends come and go in the beauty scene, but one look that appears to have lasting power is radiant, glowing skin. While the dewy, Korean-inspired aesthetic remains popular, a slightly different type of glow has been taking centre stage lately – one created with light-reflecting makeup.
You wouldn't be entirely wrong to think that the two are the same. Both are designed to boost radiance, but they achieve it in different ways and create different effects.
According to celebrity makeup artist Peter Khor, dewy makeup tends to have a highly moisturised, glossy appearance, while light-reflecting makeup is all about creating a soft-focus luminosity. Think less glass skin and more of a diffused radiance that makes skin look naturally lit from within.
Light-reflecting makeup relies on finely milled mineral pigments and pearlescent particles that bounce light off the skin.
WHAT IS LIGHT-REFLECTING MAKEUP?
Unlike dewy makeup, which creates shine through moisturising ingredients and emollients, light-reflecting makeup relies on finely milled mineral pigments and pearlescent particles that bounce light off the skin. These microscopic particles catch and reflect light to subtly illuminate the complexion, creating a smoother, brighter and more refined appearance.
"Light-reflecting makeup is designed to bounce light off the skin using these very fine particles – that is why the luminising effect tends to be more subtle," said Khor.
The result is a glow that looks polished rather than shiny, making it especially appealing to those who find traditional dewy makeup too glossy or difficult to maintain throughout the day.
THE BENEFITS OF LIGHT-REFLECTING MAKEUP
While dewy makeup has a youthful appeal, it may not suit everyone. Its emollient-rich formulas can work beautifully on dry skin but may feel heavy on oily skin types or become overly shiny in hot and humid climates.
This is where light-reflecting makeup has an advantage. Because it creates radiance through reflective pigments rather than oils, it offers a more wearable glow with several benefits:
- Creates a lit-from-within glow without looking greasy.
- Helps blur the appearance of fine lines and enlarged pores.
- Gives skin a smoother, more refined appearance.
- Creates a soft-focus, airbrushed effect that photographs beautifully.
- Works well across most skin types when paired with proper skin preparation.
- Allows wearers to customise the level of radiance they want.
"We use this type of makeup to create a smoother and brighter complexion. Besides providing that glow, it can help blur skin imperfections like fine lines or the appearance of visible pores, resulting in the illusion of smoother skin," said Khor.
The soft-focus effect is one reason Khor frequently uses light-reflecting makeup on celebrities and clients, particularly for photography and on-camera appearances.
Because it creates radiance through reflective pigments rather than oils, it offers a more wearable glow.
HOW TO WEAR LIGHT-REFLECTING MAKEUP
The key to making light-reflecting makeup look its best lies in preparation and placement.
START WITH PROPER SKIN PREP
Prepping the skin creates a smooth canvas and allows reflective pigments to sit evenly on the complexion.
"It will also help your makeup stay on for longer. But don't put on too much skincare too – do so in light layers. The key is to hydrate skin while keeping it feeling fresh. The finish after skin prep should still be breathable," advised Khor.
Regardless of skin type, lightweight hydration is essential. Overloading skin with rich creams or multiple layers of skincare can cause makeup to slip or appear heavy.
CHOOSE THE RIGHT PRODUCTS
Several types of products can create a light-reflecting effect:
- Illuminating primers for an all-over glow.
- Light-reflecting foundations with luminising pigments.
- Radiance-enhancing finishing powders.
- Soft-shimmer blushers and eyeshadows.
- Highlighters for targeted luminosity.
- Glosses and lip products with reflective finishes.
While it is perfectly acceptable to layer multiple light-reflecting products, Khor recommends choosing formulas with finely milled particles that create a soft glow rather than obvious shimmer.
USE STRATEGIC APPLICATION TECHNIQUES
To achieve a natural-looking finish:
- Apply foundation in thin layers rather than one thick coat.
- Press or stipple product into the skin using a sponge, buffing brush or fingertips.
- Build coverage gradually only where needed.
- Apply highlighter sparingly on the cheekbones, brow bones and cupid's bow.
- Pair a semi-matte base with selective light-reflecting products for a more sophisticated glow.
A useful trick is to focus luminosity only on the high points of the face while keeping the rest of the complexion more natural or semi-matte. This creates dimension without overwhelming the skin with shine.
Try: Jungsaemmool Skin Setting Glowing Base, S$39
Try: Chanel La Base Illuminatrice, S$94
Try: Hourglass Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation, S$99
Try: Hera Reflection Skin Glow Cushion Foundation, S$79
Try: YSL All Hours Hyper Luminize Highlighting Powder, S$100
Try: Nars Light Reflecting Luminizing Blush, S$70
Try: Tom Ford Soleil Eye Color Quad Lumiere, S$165
Try: Dior Forever Glow Maximizer, S$79
WHO SHOULD USE IT WITH CAUTION?
Light-reflecting makeup can work for most skin types, but certain concerns require a more tailored approach.
MATURE SKIN
While reflective pigments can help soften the appearance of fine lines, they can also emphasise dryness if skin is not properly hydrated.
"Do not put too much makeup on mature skin because it will look really heavy and can magnify skin texture and fine lines. It's best to apply foundation in very light layers and press the product thoroughly into skin so that it sits properly," said Khor.
ACNE SCARS AND PIGMENTATION
Reflective products can improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, but proper concealing remains important.
Khor suggests applying concealer directly onto affected areas, setting it lightly with powder and then applying foundation over the top. This helps preserve coverage and creates a smoother-looking finish.
LARGE PORES
For enlarged pores, Khor recommends using a silicone-based primer before foundation.
Apply it in circular motions over pore-prone areas and allow it to settle before applying makeup. This helps create a smoother surface for reflective products.
OILY OR TEXTURED SKIN
Those with oily skin or significant skin texture should opt for formulas with finely milled reflective particles rather than chunky shimmer. Excessively glittery products can draw attention to uneven texture rather than blur it.
For oily skin, concentrating glow products only on selected areas while keeping the T-zone more matte can help maintain balance throughout the day.
THE KEY TO A NATURAL GLOW
Light-reflecting makeup offers a more subtle and versatile alternative to traditional dewy makeup. Rather than relying on shine, it uses reflective pigments to create luminosity, clarity and a smoother-looking complexion.
The secret lies in choosing refined formulas, preparing skin properly and applying products strategically. When done right, the result is skin that looks radiant, healthy and naturally illuminated – not shiny, but effortlessly glowing.