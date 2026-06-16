What is light-reflecting makeup? How to make it your secret to a natural, lit-from-within glow

Trends come and go in the beauty scene, but one look that appears to have lasting power is radiant, glowing skin. While the dewy, Korean-inspired aesthetic remains popular, a slightly different type of glow has been taking centre stage lately – one created with light-reflecting makeup.

You wouldn't be entirely wrong to think that the two are the same. Both are designed to boost radiance, but they achieve it in different ways and create different effects.

According to celebrity makeup artist Peter Khor, dewy makeup tends to have a highly moisturised, glossy appearance, while light-reflecting makeup is all about creating a soft-focus luminosity. Think less glass skin and more of a diffused radiance that makes skin look naturally lit from within.