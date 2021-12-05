Blackpink’s Lisa walks her first fashion runway for Celine

From releasing her record-breaking solo debut in September to launching her first makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics in November, this year seems to be one of many firsts for the 24-year-old star.

Adding to her expanding list of “firsts” is the singer-rapper’s runway debut at French fashion house Celine’s Summer 2022 show at Baie Des Anges, one of the most stunning beaches in Nice, France.

Directed by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane, the event was livestreamed on Friday (Dec 3) via the brand’s website and its social media channels, including YouTube and Instagram.