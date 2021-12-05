Blackpink’s Lisa walks her first fashion runway for Celine
The star, who became Celine’s global ambassador last year, also starred in the brand’s first haute parfumerie campaign earlier this week.
From releasing her record-breaking solo debut in September to launching her first makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics in November, this year seems to be one of many firsts for the 24-year-old star.
Adding to her expanding list of “firsts” is the singer-rapper’s runway debut at French fashion house Celine’s Summer 2022 show at Baie Des Anges, one of the most stunning beaches in Nice, France.
Directed by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane, the event was livestreamed on Friday (Dec 3) via the brand’s website and its social media channels, including YouTube and Instagram.
In the show, the star wore an oversized green hoodie jacket paired with bootcut denim bottoms and white sneakers. She also carried a yellow bag.
Fans of Lisa, whose real name is Lisa Manobal, took to Twitter to share their excitement, saying that she “blended in so well”.
“It's so impressive that if you didn’t know who Lisa is, you wouldn’t even doubt that this is what she does for a living,” one fan posted.
Meanwhile, fans also pointed out that Lisa was the only one “overlooking the world”, referring to when she walked on the rooftop of an observatory.
A highlight of the show, at least for Lisa’s fans, was a part where five other models sporting Lisa’s iconic bob appeared with her – making the point that Lisa’s appearance was indeed special.
“Someone really just said that this was the L family,” said one fan, while another gushed: “The mother of bob cult is leaving an imprint of her trademark.”
“She literally looks like a high-class model, there is nothing she can’t do,” another fan said.