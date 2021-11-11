Blackpink’s Lisa to launch first makeup collection with MAC

"I'm so excited to reveal to you one of my biggest projects so far as global ambassador of MAC Cosmetics: My very own full-face makeup collection!" Lisa shared in a statement.

The collection comprises six Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours, of which, three are new shades created for and named by Lisa: Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms, and Pink Rose.

There are also two shades of Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner (black and brown), Extra Dimension Skinfinish (peachy-pink highlighter), Powder Blush, and the 12-pan MAC x L Eye Shadow Palette.