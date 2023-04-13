Long hairstyles are back for men: How to pull it off without looking like a blast from the past

Calvin Gan, creative director and founder of Hairloom, said that the latest long cuts are inspired by styles of the 1990s. There are layered and textured cuts, styles that go from short at the front to long at the back and even modern mullets for the more adventurous.

But before you start skipping the fortnightly trims and attempt to grow your hair past your collar (no mean feat), there are some things to consider.

While most men can sport a long do, Gan says that those who appear to have short necks or narrow shoulders may find it less flattering as long hair can overwhelm these body types. And of course, if your crowning glory is starting to thin, it’s probably best to keep to a shorter style because long hair would only make any sparseness more visible.