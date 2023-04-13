Long hairstyles are back for men: How to pull it off without looking like a blast from the past
From the bro flow to the modern mullet, CNA Lifestyle shows you the trendy long dos for men and share tips to wear them well.
Are you inspired by Taiwanese idol Jerry Yan’s middle-parted modern mullet, moved by Jason Momoa’s cascading locks or do you aspire to a more achievable bro flow that John Corbett sports as he makes his comeback as Aidan Quinn in the Sex And The City reboot – but aren’t sure if you can pull it off? Fret not because there are a variety of trendy long styles to suit different face shapes, hair textures and personalities.
Calvin Gan, creative director and founder of Hairloom, said that the latest long cuts are inspired by styles of the 1990s. There are layered and textured cuts, styles that go from short at the front to long at the back and even modern mullets for the more adventurous.
But before you start skipping the fortnightly trims and attempt to grow your hair past your collar (no mean feat), there are some things to consider.
While most men can sport a long do, Gan says that those who appear to have short necks or narrow shoulders may find it less flattering as long hair can overwhelm these body types. And of course, if your crowning glory is starting to thin, it’s probably best to keep to a shorter style because long hair would only make any sparseness more visible.
Now, once you’ve committed to going long, read on for the best long styles to wear now so you don’t end up looking like you’ve just stepped out of an 80s rock concert:
1. WOLF CUT
A favourite in the K-Pop scene that has evolved but remains relevant, this haircut is a combination of a shag and a mullet but features softer layers that frame the face. Gan suggested opting for more layers for movement and fullness and you can add bangs to highlight your features. This style works great with curly hair as bouncy curls give more movement and it works well equally with straight hair too as it gives texture and volume.
2. BRO FLOW
Think Bradley Cooper and his tousled waves which look equally good slicked back. The bro flow is cut in a way that it appears to flow backwards, with waves that curl back off the face and neck.
If you have naturally wavy curls like Dev Patel, all you need to do is to gently comb your hair back when it’s still wet and allow it to dry naturally. A bro flow works equally well if you have straight hair but aim for a longer length to achieve that smooth, polished look.
3. BUTTERFLY CUT
This hairstyle is a combination of short and long layers to give your hair the appearance of movement, dimension and volume. Short wispy layers frame your face and accentuate your features while longer layers fall below the shoulders giving you the length without weighing down your look.
4. MODERN MULLET
If you’re up for a trendy punk-inspired look, get a dose of Billy Idol and David Bowie cool but with a modern edge by opting for a mullet fade which features short hair in the front and longer hair at the back, with the sides of the head faded (where the hair is trimmed down or shaved).
The mullet fade works with most hair textures so however long or short your mullet is, and the degree of the fade is completely up to your preference and personality.
HOW TO STYLE AND MAINTAIN IT
Once you’ve got your hair in shape at the salon, all you need are a couple of suitable scalp and hair products and a few good tips. Gan explained: "The key step that many people forget to do is to blow-dry the scalp and hair properly after washing. Don’t tie your hair up or lay down immediately after washing your hair as the humidity that's trapped inside can cause scalp sensitivity and may lead to hair loss and other issues. It can also damage the hair cuticles, causing rough and frizzy hair.”
Long hair doesn’t have to be high maintenance nor do you have to break the bank filling your bathroom with hair products but a little effort can bring out the best in your long style.
To get your style into shape, he advised: “To prep the styling, it's always good to use a heat protect leave-in or a treatment product. Afterwards, apply a styling product that suits your needs, thoroughly dry and comb or brush it. You can use a hair dryer to style and create the movement you want.”
You can also play it up with some hair accessories like hair ties or a simple hair band for days when you want to keep your hair up and off your face.