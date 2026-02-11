There’s a new Louis Vuitton 'hotel' pop-up in Bangkok – we tour the rooms inspired by iconic bags
Louis Vuitton’s 130 Monogram Anniversary Hotel pop-up opened on Wednesday (Feb 11) in the historic Yaowarat quarter in Bangkok.
There’s a new Louis Vuitton "hotel" in Bangkok – and it's giving Wes Anderson movie vibes.
To celebrate the 130th anniversary of its signature monogram pattern, the luxury fashion brand opened a hotel-inspired pop-up on Wednesday (Feb 11) at the historic Yaowarat quarter, best known for the Thai capital's pulsating Chinatown and the buzzy stretch of Song Wat Road.
Designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896 as a tribute to his father Louis, the pattern has evolved from a signifier of elite travel to one of the world’s most recognisable luxury emblems. And as part of the house’s year-long celebrations, Louis Vuitton has been rolling out a series of hotel-inspired pop-ups worldwide – a nod to the brand’s enduring association with travel.
Bangkok is the fourth city – and only Southeast Asian one – to host the global concept, after Seoul, New York and Shanghai.
Set within Baan Trok Tua Ngork, a century-old residence, the four-storey building has been given a full monogram makeover and transformed into an immersive, hotel-like experience. Across the space are five rooms spotlighting five of Louis Vuitton’s most iconic monogram bags: Keepall, Speedy, Alma, Neverfull and Noe.
Guests can get a truly Thai photo op outside, with a Louis Vuitton tuk-tuk parked under a sea of monogram flags. They are then guided upstairs to begin the discovery journey.
LEVEL 2: CHECK-IN WITH THE KEEPALL AND ENTER THE SPEEDY P9 “SAFE ROOM”
Like many modern hotels, this pop-up's “lobby” isn’t on the ground floor but on the second level, where the hero is the Keepall, a trendy carryall that was introduced in 1930. One of the house’s most recognisable travel bags, it marked a new chapter in travel with its foldable form and hardwearing canvas.
Just next door is the Speedy P9 safe room, centred on the reinterpretation of the classic Speedy by Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams. The bag made headlines after appearing on the Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway in Paris and has since been carried by the likes of Rihanna, BTS’ J-Hope, Lionel Messi and LeBron James. Each piece goes through 240 production steps, according to the fashion house.
Also on this floor is the concierge, where you can score services such as customisation and hot-stamping, offered exclusively for this pop-up.
LEVEL 3: A NEVERFULL "GYM" AND THE NOE BAR
On level three is the Neverfull gym, a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the tote’s performance and staying power. Launched in 2007, the Neverfull became a go-to for those who want a bag that’s roomy yet lightweight. Weighing only 800g, it’s designed to carry a surprising load – up to 100kg, according to the house.
And what’s a gym without a bar? There's also one here, which pays homage to the origins of the Noe bag. Created in 1932 at the request of a Champagne producer, the bag was designed to carry five bottles – four upright, with one inverted in the centre.
Tip: You'll want to order a mocktail or cocktail here. Why? The bar, Messengerservice, is a standout spot in Chinatown that serves inventive cocktails made from everyday ingredients. And each drink comes with a block of ice that bears a giant monogram flower that's just perfect for the 'gram.
LEVEL 4: SPEEDY NOSTALGIA, ALMA ELEGANCE AND AN ALMA “TERRACE”
The topmost floor leans into heritage and fantasy. The Speedy Room 1930 revisits the icon that many consider Louis Vuitton’s most recognisable bag. Audrey Hepburn and Catherine Deneuve helped cement its screen-legend status, while contemporary icons like Zendaya and Blackpink’s Lisa have kept it in rotation. Guests can listen to the bag’s story via a vintage telephone installation or play dress-up in a dressing room-inspired corner.
Also on this level is the Alma terrace, dedicated to the structured, dome-shaped top-handle bag named after Place de L’Alma in Paris. With architectural lines inspired by the Art Deco movement of the 1920s and 1930s, the Alma is often associated with poise and polish – and is said to have counted Gabrielle Chanel among its admirers.
The space comes alive with a large-format screen projecting Parisian vistas, evoking the sensation of a terrace overlooking the French capital.
THE MONOGRAM AT 130
The Louis Vuitton 130 Monogram Anniversary Hotel pop-up runs till March 15 at Baan Trok Tua Ngork, 306 Thanon Santiphap, Bangkok. Book a slot to visit the pop-up here.
CNA Lifestyle was in Bangkok at the invitation of Louis Vuitton.