Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Hermes, Chloe try a ‘novel’ concept: Fabulous, wearable clothing

Like many people, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton womenswear, started really travelling again last year – for work, for fun – after being mostly housebound during COVID-19 lockdowns. And wherever he went, he and his team or he and his friends would shop. They were trying to answer what he called “the eternal question”: What is French style?

And they were looking for something to wear. Which is another eternal question.

“And I began to think,” Ghesquiere said before his show, the penultimate day of the fall 2023 fashion season, “why don’t we address again the list of wishing?” In other words, get everyone to make a wish list of clothes they wanted but could not find.

Then he collated the results, filtered them through his idea of French style (because what is Vuitton except one of Gallic chic’s most global synonyms?) and offered an answer.

Shown on a catwalk made to resemble a cobbled city street to the tune of beeping car horns, clicking high heels, dog barks and birdsong – the whole urban symphony minus the catcalls and grumpy asides – it looked like a snapshot of a late afternoon human swirl walking down Quai Voltaire in a Paris of the mind.