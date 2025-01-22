Star-filled Louis Vuitton show unveils East-meets-West streetwear in collaboration with Kenzo

Celebrities including Bradley Cooper squeezed into Louis Vuitton Tuesday (Jan 21) night as the brand transformed the Louvre's historic heart into a stunning stage for streetwear at Paris Fashion Week.

Outside, limousines clogged the roads, and the crush of onlookers led to tense moments of crowd squishing at the entrance.

Inside, the drama continued with Hitchcockian flourishes, as an orchestra set the tone for Pharrell Williams' latest menswear collection for LV, the crown jewel of conglomerate, LVMH.

This season, Pharrell teamed up with Nigo, the creative force behind Kenzo, another LVMH brand, for a wrapped up dive into Japanese and street aesthetics.

Together, they blended Pharrell's Americana-inspired flared pants and rugged denim with Nigo's loose, preppy silhouettes and intricate Japanese craftsmanship, creating a harmonious fusion of East and West.