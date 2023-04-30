Logo
Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into massive runway for its first Pre-Fall show
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)

30 Apr 2023 06:00AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 06:00AM)
Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection Saturday (Apr 29).

Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)
Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colourful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label's logo.
South Korean girl group Le Sserafim at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls' Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)
Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.

Global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects.

Source: AP/yy

