Louis Vuitton's 'blow up' show caps energetic season at Paris Fashion Week

The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton shone as brightly as the starry front row Tuesday (Oct 4) for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week.

Dramatic bursts from a tribal drum echoed across the storied cobbles of the Louvre, leading guests to a surreal world of circus mirrors, Las Vegas lights and myriad lattices of tent-like red latex – where clothes were blown up.