Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami: The popular collaboration is back at a special Singapore pop-up

The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Singapore pop-up, an exclusive in Southeast Asia, runs from Jan 4 to 19 at 72 Joo Chiat Place.

Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami join hands once again for Louis Vuitton x Murakami Re-edition. (Art: Chern Ling, photos: Louis Vuitton)

Tan Wei Lin
03 Jan 2025 01:37PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2025 02:19PM)
Louis Vuitton has reunited with Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami for a new take on the now iconic Monogram Multicolore. The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Chapter One was released on Wednesday (Jan 1).

The French fashion and lifestyle house championed the trend of art and luxury fashion crossovers in the noughties – long before such collaborations were the norm – partnering with the biggest names in the art scene including Yayoi Kusama, Stephen Sprouse, Richard Prince and Jeff Koons. Of these, the partnership with the Japanese artist is considered one of the most successful.

Artist Takashi Murakami and his work for Louis Vuitton. (Art: Chern Ling, photos: Louis Vuitton)
Marc Jacobs with Takashim Murakami. (Photo: AFP)

Then-artistic director Marc Jacobs had discovered Murakami’s vibrant artwork at an exhibit at the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art and tasked the Japanese artist to reimagine the iconic monogram print into wearable works of art.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami Re-edition rolling trunk. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

The artist’s kaleidoscopic reinterpretation of Louis Vuitton’s brown monogram motif, highlighted in 33 different colours, premiered on Louis Vuitton’s 2003 Spring runway and the rest was fashion history.

To celebrate the re-edition, Singapore is one of six major cities handpicked to host a special pop-up. The others are New York, Milan, London, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai.

THE SINGAPORE POP-UP

Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in Singapore. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

Housed in a historic shophouse in Joo Chiat, expect to be greeted by an imaginative, colourful experience that underlines the Louis Vuitton x Murakami universe, with a touch of Peranakan.

Inside, visitors can explore four distinct zones.

1. Retail

Retail space at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
Here’s where you can get your hands on the Louis Vuitton x Murakami re-edition collection.
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy Bandouliere 25. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Re-edition Vanity Case. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

Chapter One of the re-edition comprises the Monogram Multicolore and Superflat Panda creations of which there are over 200 styles, including popular bags such as the Keepall, Coussin, Dauphine, OnTheGo, Capucines, Alma and the Speedy. Leather goods like hats, belts, wallets and keyrings, as well as footwear and perfumes are also part of the collection.

Skateboard from the Louis Vuitton x Murakami re-edition collection. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

There are also novelty items that are bound to excite serious collectors. These include a black Superflat Panda skateboard and the Malle Wardrobe, a travel trunk containing 33 Speedy bags.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami Malle Wardrobe. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

If you think the re-edition is just a replica of the original Monogram Multicolore, you’ll want to get up close to appreciate the difference.

The new re-edition collection may be a re-imagination of the original but thanks to advances in technology, the signature print features a greater definition, with improved vividness of colours and more precise details of each of Murakami’s characters and motifs.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami Re-edition Superflat Panda cardholder. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

Exclusive to this pop-up is a limited-edition Superflat Panda card holder. You’ll want to grab one before they run out.

Vending machine at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
Shoppers will also get a chance to try the Louis Vuitton x Murakami vending machine that dispenses exclusive limited-edition gifts including stickers, Tamagotchis and trading cards.
Louis Vuitton's papillon bag featuring Murakami's Cherry Blossom print from 2003. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

But try not to blow your entire budget on these fresh drops though, as Chapter Two of the Re-edition collection will be launched in March. That one will focus on the iconic Cherry Blossom pattern.

2. Cafe

Cafe at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
What’s a pop-up these days without a themed cafe? Decorated with Murakami flower cushions, the cafe serves a selection of beverages – from lattes to lemonades – in specially designed biodegradable Louis Vuitton x Murakami Superflat Panda cups. The drinks come with Murakami’s Superflat Garden smiley flower cookies.
Cafe at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

3. Cinema

Cinema at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
A cosy space where visitors can watch Murakmi’s original Superflat movies which have now been remastered for the special occasion. Here, you can catch his Superflat Monogram Film, which was released in 2003, and Superflat First Love Film from 2009. 

4. Care Station

Care station at the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

There's a special "care station" where original pieces can be repaired. The maison’s artisans will carry out repair works on-site, which include replacing of certain parts, canvas and metal cleaning, and paint care. All to give the public a rare opportunity to observe them at work.

The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Singapore pop-up runs from Jan 4 to 19 at 72 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427789. Admission is complimentary. Visitors can register their interest online here. Walk-ins are also welcome. Opening hours: Mon to Thurs – 12pm to 8pm, Fri - Sun, 11am to 9.30pm.

Source: CNA/yy

