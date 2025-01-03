Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami: The popular collaboration is back at a special Singapore pop-up

Louis Vuitton has reunited with Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami for a new take on the now iconic Monogram Multicolore. The Louis Vuitton x Murakami Chapter One was released on Wednesday (Jan 1).

The French fashion and lifestyle house championed the trend of art and luxury fashion crossovers in the noughties – long before such collaborations were the norm – partnering with the biggest names in the art scene including Yayoi Kusama, Stephen Sprouse, Richard Prince and Jeff Koons. Of these, the partnership with the Japanese artist is considered one of the most successful.