What does the kimono have to do with Louis Vuitton? A new exhibition in Osaka looks at the Japanese connection

Custom trunks were also popular, and on display at the show are some rugged travel pieces packed with history. These include waterproof zinc and copper trunks that belonged to Claude de Pimodan, a French count who used these on his travels through what Europeans called the Far East. There are also folding beds and desks that explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza once owned, as well as custom picnic trunks that British families took with them on their trips to the countryside.

Visitors will do well to spot the then-revolutionary lock system on many of these cases – back in the day, the ingenious system replaced the use of keys and was a gamechanger.

As a nod to the brand’s long ties with Japan, some of the country’s artefacts from the collections of international museums as well as Vuitton’s own collection, are also on display.

Japanese aesthetics had long had a strong influence on the brand, when the Japonisme movement was in full swing in France from the late 1800s onwards.