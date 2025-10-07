Low-profile sneakers are in – but are they good for your feet? Here’s what a podiatrist says

Walking on uneven outdoor terrain or hiking: The flexible, thin soles don’t protect against rocks, uneven ground or impact.

High-impact gym training and workouts: Some types of low-profile sneakers are designed for certain low-impact sports, such as weightlifting and low-intensity aerobics. “Use of these shoes during activities such as static weight training, is usually fine. Flatter soles may even help some individuals with stability during certain exercises. But for high-impact cardio, or longer sessions in the gym, these shoes lack the shock absorption and foot.”

Running or light running: “Even if they are marketed as ‘sporty’, low-profile sneakers – in reality – are not designed as running shoes. Running puts 2.5 to 3 times our body weight of force through our joints. Hence, proper running shoes with adequate cushioning, support and durability are much safer for our feet.”

Tennis, basketball or HIIT classes: These are sports that involve ‘cutting’ manoeuvres, pivoting and lateral movements – a lack of stability for the feet can increase the risk of injury.

WHO SHOULD AVOID THEM

Versatile low-profile sneakers may suit pretty much everyone in terms of style, but they certainly aren’t good for all types of feet. It’s best to avoid them if you have these foot or health issues.

Flat feet or high arches: Without adequate cushioning and supportive features, which are very important to feet with these specific issues, these shoes can worsen strain on the arches, feet, ankles and knees.

Plantar fasciitis, heel pain or Achilles tendon issues: The thin soles provide less shock absorption, which can increase discomfort or injury risk.

Diabetes or neuropathic pain: The low level of cushioning and lack of protective structure mean higher risk of stress on pressure points and skin breakdown.

Arthritis or joint problems: Insufficient shock absorption can increase stress on the joints.

FEATURES TO LOOK OUT FOR

Besides brand and design – which are also important, of course – here’s what Wong said you should be marking off your checklist when shopping for your next pair of low-profile sneakers.