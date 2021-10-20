Fashion trend alert: Are you ready to ditch your 'mom jeans' for low-rise denim?

I recently did the unthinkable: I set aside my collection of classic high-waisted denim to shimmy into a pair of low-rise jeans.

Years ago, I had stuffed my low riding jeans deep into the innermost recesses of my wardrobe, swearing I would never be caught dead in them ever again.

But in recent months, Y2K trends such as trucker hats, candy coloured bling and bedazzled anything have been experiencing a resurgence on TikTok and on the streets. Then before any of us could have seen it coming, celebrity trendsetters including the likes of pop star Dua Lipa and models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been parading around in low-rise jeans.