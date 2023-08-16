What’s the link between lucky charms and the fashion world? Here are 8 popular ones you can wear every day

Couturier Christian Lacroix was said to credit his success to having received many good luck talismans throughout the years, including a gold Napoleonic coin from French master embroiderer Francois Lesage and a copper lion figurine from the late editor Carrier Donovan.

If like these fashion greats, you feel the need for a streak of good luck, if just figuratively, so as to believe that life can once again be brimming with hope, take a cue and give your mojo an allegorical boost with a few lucky charms. If they do the trick to turn foul to fluke then good on you. But even if nothing positive really comes out of it, hey, at least you can confidently say that you own some gorgeous jewellery that check the right boxes in the style department. Either way, no one will fault you for trying.