What’s the link between lucky charms and the fashion world? Here are 8 popular ones you can wear every day
Hearts, stars, four-leaf clovers, horseshoes and even pennies are popular lucky charms that are believed to subconsciously influence in a positive way. They look good as accessories too.
What is a lucky charm? They are basically objects that are believed to metaphorically bring luck. Call it a placebo effect. Hearts, stars, four-leaf clovers, horseshoes and even pennies are popular lucky charms that are believed to subconsciously influence in a positive way.
Unless you are Cinderella who is blessed with a fairy godmother who – with a magic wand, a giant-sized pumpkin and a pack of mice – can wish woes away, chances are there will be days when life can feel like it is haphazardly held together by duct tape and copious amounts of black coffee. That’s when lucky charms can sound very tempting.
Christian Dior was a famously superstitious man who surrounded himself with charms he believed would help put him in luck’s way.
Style maestro Gabrielle Chanel considered the number five to be her lucky number, what with her zodiac sign Leo being fifth on the zodiac cycle. Her legendary fragrance Chanel No 5 was a nod to that belief. Till today, this practice of the mistress of the house is still being observed by the French label’s custodians as affirmation that luck matters.
Couturier Christian Lacroix was said to credit his success to having received many good luck talismans throughout the years, including a gold Napoleonic coin from French master embroiderer Francois Lesage and a copper lion figurine from the late editor Carrier Donovan.
If like these fashion greats, you feel the need for a streak of good luck, if just figuratively, so as to believe that life can once again be brimming with hope, take a cue and give your mojo an allegorical boost with a few lucky charms. If they do the trick to turn foul to fluke then good on you. But even if nothing positive really comes out of it, hey, at least you can confidently say that you own some gorgeous jewellery that check the right boxes in the style department. Either way, no one will fault you for trying.
1. LUCKY STAR
You could patiently wait forever to spot a shooting star or keep these sparkling stars close and confidently belt out “you could be my lucky star” a la Madonna whenever you need an extra lift.
2. QUEEN OF HEARTS
Whether the intention is to find love or just to feel more loved all around, soup up to the power of three with this heart-shaped brooch that would make a gorgeous addition to any lapel.
3. FLOWER POWER
Christian Dior had his lily of the valley, you too can pick a flower of choice to liven things up when spirits get dampened. This pretty lotus is fashioned from three marquise diamonds for added shine. Of note, the ear stud comes in a patented design that makes for a seamless cascading chain effect.
4. COLLECTIBLE FORTUNE COOKIE
Its locket style lets you store a special keepsake. You can now have your fortune cookie and eat it.
5. CELTIC FOUR-LEAF CLOVER
The rarefied four-leaf clover is a Celtic charm believed to ward off bad luck. Spot one and you can likely look forward to something positive coming your way. Or you could take fate into your own hands and surround yourself with multiples of them to up your luck quotient exponentially.
6. THE CHARMED HORSESHOE
Horseshoes are long believed to bring good luck and protection when hung over the doorway. It didn’t take long for people who also wanted a slice of its magnificent powers when out and about to wear them as jewellery. This Traveller’s Tale ring romanticised the horseshoe and gave it a lover’s spin by weaving in a scene from Irish ballad A Raggle Taggle Gypsy.
7. NUMBER CHARM
The number seven is often referred to as a sacred prime number. Wear seven on its own or stack it up to create your own message. And for peace of mind, know that the brand serves hypoallergenic and water-resistant jewellery.
8. LUCKY PENNY
Heard of the legend that finding a lucky penny brings good fortune? Hence, the lucky penny saying. Wear it as a charm or make like Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg who places a penny in her shoe to usher good luck.
