12 Malaysian fashion labels to check out for stylish kebaya, baju kurung or tunic
Whether you're on the lookout for something nice to wear during Hari Raya later this month or something fashionable for any event, here are some fashion brands from across the Causeway to check out.
With the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in Singapore, the upcoming Hari Raya Puasa (or Aidilfitri) festivities to mark the end of the Ramadan month of fasting later this month are set to be a joyous event. As the celebrations draw near, schedules are gradually being filled with plans for decorating the home, creating the menu of festive dishes and of course, choosing new outfits for the occasion.
When it comes to dressing up in style for Hari Raya, there is a wide selection of fashion brands from our neighbours that you can choose from for your fashion inspo. From classic to modern creations, Malaysian fashion labels offer a range of exquisite kebayas, traditional baju kurungs, pretty sarongs, tunics and skirts, as well as elegant hijabs and scarves that will take you from hosting to visiting in style.
Whether you prefer the traditional or like a more contemporary edge, you can check out these Malaysian labels for your Hari Raya wardrobe this year. There's more than ample time to suss these out and order online – if you're not already heading across the Causeway to shop.
1. ALIA B
This sister label of the Alia Bastamam brand was launched in 2013 to offer more affordable and accessible designs to a broader audience. This year’s “Forever” Raya 2023 range features elegant kurungs, sarongs, kurtas and tunics in sophisticated colours and delicate fabrics, with a touch of modern.
The extension brand of fashion label, Innai, focuses on modern sophistication. Its Chinta Raya collection offers a modern take on traditional dressing, that’s also versatile and comfortable. You can get pretty kurungs in soft fabrics or opt for a little more flair with tops that feature balloon sleeves or mandarin collars.
3. JOVIAN
Fashion designer Jovian Mandagie’s label offers a blend of traditional and modern with classic kurungs in feminine prints and graceful cuts that gently frame the silhouette. You can also get classic or contemporary hijabs and other accessories to complete your look.
4. KHOON HOOI
Embrace the festivities with the celebrated designer’s luxurious range of contemporary prints, intricate detailing and creative silhouettes. There are silky kaftans with feather embellishments, brocade dresses that are cinched at the waist and pieces that flaunt voluminous sleeves for a touch of drama.
Designer Shukri Shari serves up a range of contemporary kurungs in an array of styles, coupling traditional silhouettes with pretty floral prints and delicate details. You can opt for a simple Kurung Kedah or a Kurung Mylah with a pleated skirt and a touch more detail.
6. MIMPIKITA
Founded by the Zukifli sisters, the brand has a style that’s modern and easy. Choose from a range of embroidered dresses in vibrant colours that come complete with practical pockets. There are also layered skirts in neutral shades and you can opt for a feminine scarf to complete the look.
7. NURIA
This label features pieces with contemporary prints that are beautifully mixed with silky-soft fabric or you can also opt for quieter styles in comfortable linen. Clever draping adds interest to the styles and the pieces are crafted for versatility and comfort.
If sophistication is what you’re after this Hari Raya, choose from this label’s Lebaran 2023 range which features a selection of timeless silhouettes in rich, bold shades in luxe fabrics and finished with gold details at the sleeves. The look is classy and feminine.
9. POYA
With more than two decades of history in creating traditional outfits, this brand offers a good selection of ready-to-wear pieces in a variety of styles including the baju kurung, baju kebaya and baju Kedah. You can choose pieces with vibrant colours or choose to play it down with more traditional floral prints.
10. RICO RINALDI
Florals feature extensively in the designer’s collection of modern baju kurungs. Feminine prints are coupled with intricate details for a pretty silhouette. There is also a good selection of shoes, bags and scarves to dress up your look.
Step out in the Kedah Set in fuchsia or keep it sleek in black from this contemporary brand. If practical separates are more your style, the blouses and skirts could become a staple in your wardrobe. The pieces are created using natural fibre fabrics such as linen and cotton for comfort.
12. YADOTSA
Beautifully feminine and romantic designs are the forte of fashion duo Alia Alizar and Nasha Alyssa who create fashion pieces that make a statement. Their label’s Floraison Bespoke Raya 23 collection combines lace with delicate floral prints in soft shades to create a sophisticated and pretty picture.
