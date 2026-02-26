8 budget-friendly Malaysian handbag brands that deliver luxe style for less

A well-chosen handbag doesn’t just hold your essentials – it defines your look. Whether you’re in tailored workwear, a floor-length gown for formal gatherings, or jeans and a tee on the weekend, the right bag can instantly pull an outfit together.

While international designer labels dominate social feeds, not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on an accessory. Fortunately, Malaysia’s fashion scene has been levelling up. Among the brands below, you’ll find everything from sculptural leather shoulder bags to playful, fashion-forward designs and heritage-inspired pieces – with prices starting from S$17.

Here are eight Malaysian handbag brands that have perfected the balance between style, workmanship, and value.

1. NAZIFI NASRI

Though the brand began with men’s sandals and footwear, it was the Oked Baguette bag that put Nazifi Nasri on the map when it launched in 2021. Available in three variations, the design quickly became an It-bag among Malaysian fashion girls – and it still sells out regularly.