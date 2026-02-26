8 budget-friendly Malaysian handbag brands that deliver luxe style for less
These eight Malaysian handbag brands deliver style, quality and versatility – with prices starting from S$17.
A well-chosen handbag doesn’t just hold your essentials – it defines your look. Whether you’re in tailored workwear, a floor-length gown for formal gatherings, or jeans and a tee on the weekend, the right bag can instantly pull an outfit together.
While international designer labels dominate social feeds, not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on an accessory. Fortunately, Malaysia’s fashion scene has been levelling up. Among the brands below, you’ll find everything from sculptural leather shoulder bags to playful, fashion-forward designs and heritage-inspired pieces – with prices starting from S$17.
Here are eight Malaysian handbag brands that have perfected the balance between style, workmanship, and value.
1. NAZIFI NASRI
Though the brand began with men’s sandals and footwear, it was the Oked Baguette bag that put Nazifi Nasri on the map when it launched in 2021. Available in three variations, the design quickly became an It-bag among Malaysian fashion girls – and it still sells out regularly.
Since then, the label has expanded into more structured, architectural silhouettes in neutral tones. Its minimalist top-handle and shoulder styles feel refined without leaning too hard into trends, making them easy additions to a capsule wardrobe.
Each piece is handcrafted in limited quantities by skilled artisans, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to reducing waste while keeping every drop exclusive. Prices start from RM53 (S$17).
Available at Nazifi Nasri.
2. MUI
Founded by friends Qalisha and Liyana (Lyn), “Mui” means “sister” in Cantonese – a nod to their bond, and to the sisterhood between women. In the same spirit, Mui’s bags are designed to feel like an everyday companion: Practical, personal, and an extension of you.
Among its staples is the Yara 2.0, an updated version of the brand’s signature Yara bag. Crafted from smooth top-grain cowhide leather and designed for shoulder or crossbody wear, it transitions seamlessly from workdays to weekends.
For something more structured, the Laura Croc comes in croc-embossed vegan leather, finished with a gold knot detail for a subtle point of difference.
Mui also leans playful with collections like Seya Stone 2.0 and Dema Woven. The former features a crystal-embellished finish and drawstring shape for weddings and festive events; the latter channels an effortless, slouchy vibe with woven vegan leather in rich jewel tones.
Prices start from RM129 (S$50).
Available at Muie and HANYA, Bangsar Village II.
3. NOBAT
If you gravitate towards cultural depth with quiet confidence, Nobat is one to know. Founded in 2020, the Malaysian label draws inspiration from traditional anyaman (weaving), reinterpreting it into modern, structured silhouettes. The result feels rooted in heritage yet distinctly contemporary.
Everything is handcrafted in small batches – from cutting and stitching to finishing. You’ll see the workmanship in designs like the Mini Wavy, which features a uniform anyaman pattern on a slightly slouchy body that’s compact yet roomy enough for daily essentials.
For weekends and nights out, Ruma is a smaller option with an irregular woven pattern and rounded top handle – the kind of piece that photographs beautifully in your next aesthetic cafe spread.
Need something office-ready? The Noma Tote offers generous space with a structured woven body that elevates even the simplest work outfit, and it can be carried two ways with both a top handle and crossbody strap.
Prices start from RM 150 (S$48).
Available at Nobat.
4. SOMETIME BY ASIAN DESIGNERS
As the name suggests, Sometime by Asian Designers stands out through collaborations with designers and fashion icons across Asia, pairing strong creative direction with in-house production expertise to deliver accessible, design-led collections. Names the brand has worked with include Alia Bastamam, Rizman Ruzaini, and Jason Wu.
Its bags are semi-handmade for closer attention to detail and a refined finish, and the brand minimises the use of animal leather wherever possible. With decades of experience behind them, the team has also honed the use of microfibre and premium synthetic materials that mimic the look of leather while staying durable.
With over 200 designs on the website, there’s something for every occasion. The Ble and Leara offer compact, structured shapes for dinners and events; the softly gathered Mandu adds a feminine touch for weekend outings. For understated polish, the suede-finish Oro is sleek and minimal, while the roomy Semmoa tote is built for workdays and can fit a laptop with ease.
Prices start from RM69 (S$22).
Available at Sometime by Asian Designers and various shopping centres throughout Malaysia.
5. LUNEA
Named after lune – French for “moon” – Lunea was created to represent graceful, enduring design. Drawing from French and Japanese sensibilities, the brand describes its aesthetic as “feminine, understated, and softly modern”.
Most designs lean into elegant, minimal silhouettes in wearable tones, made with comfort, function, and longevity in mind.
Standouts include the Alix Baguette and Petite Nova Baguette Sling Bag, both channelling a 90s underarm profile with elongated bodies, slim straps, and a snug fit that tucks neatly beneath the shoulder.
For something more sculptural, the Estelle Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag stands out with a half-moon silhouette and smooth leather finish that contours naturally along the torso while maintaining a structured base.
Prefer something softer? The Maren Drawstring Sling Bag introduces a pouch-like form with gathered detailing and a woven short top handle, plus a detachable crossbody strap for days when you need to go hands-free.
Prices start from RM98 (S$31).
Available at Lunea.
6. THE WES STUDIO
If you’re drawn to clean lines and pared-back palettes, The Wes Studio is worth bookmarking. Built around a “less but better” philosophy, the brand focuses on gender-neutral silhouettes, earthy tones, and designs that fit seamlessly into daily life rather than chase seasonal trends.
The vibe is quietly modern, with soft curves and sculptural forms. The Large Soft Snow Leather Bag has a relaxed, slouchy shape that drapes naturally against the body – perfect for cafe workdays and day trips. The Medium Egg Leather Tote is round and softly structured, balancing fluidity with form.
If you like sharper shapes, the Triangle Leather Tote leans into defined angles and a firm trapezoidal silhouette – an easy match for corporate dressing, structured outerwear, and minimalist wardrobes.
The Wes Studio also offers garments, shoes, and small accessories in the same understated aesthetic.
Prices start from RM69 (S$22).
Available at The Wes Studio and these physical locations.
7. FTIMBER
FTimber (short for Forest Timber) has been around for over three decades, building its reputation on accessible, trend-driven bags made from premium vegan leather. Established in 1995, the brand started in department stores and boutiques before pivoting fully online during the Covid-19 pandemic.
With a wide range of handbags, slings, totes, backpacks, and accessories, it’s fair to say there’s an FTimber for everyone. The Blossom Nano Anyaman Bag blends woven texture with a dainty mini silhouette – a charming pick for festive outfits and special occasions. For something youthful, the Molly Handbag features an onigiri-like shape and a playful floral emblem.
If you prefer more contemporary styles, look out for the Charlie Handbag, a structured velvet-finish design that fits up to an 11-inch tablet. Meanwhile, the Megan Handbag – with its trendy cylindrical shape and monogram print – is made for brunches and shopping dates where a simple but distinctive bag completes the outfit.
Select pieces can also be personalised with engraving, making them thoughtful gifts.
Prices start from RM49 (S$15).
Available on FTimber.
8. SCHOVEIN
Schovein is built on a clever idea: one bag, multiple looks. Using an interchangeable cover system, the brand lets you transform one silhouette with different textures, colours, and panels – cutting down the need for multiple bags while expanding your styling options.
The concept came from an engineer who noticed how nearly every woman in a shopping mall carried a handbag and wondered: Why should one bag serve only one purpose?
The Tiffie Mini Tote Bag best illustrates the brand’s modular concept. Its structured, boxy base can be customised with interchangeable covers such as the sleek Cleo Cover for a polished finish, or the textured Cannva Cover for added dimension. With a simple switch, it goes from office-ready to more casual without changing the base bag.
The Juvie takes versatility further with removable side panels that alter its shape, plus optional covers. Available in basic configurations and upgraded sets, it can shift from a compact everyday crossbody into a more pronounced statement piece.
Meanwhile, the Varrie offers a rounder silhouette that can be refreshed with contrasting covers – moving easily between understated neutrals and bolder mixed-texture pairings for both work and casual outings.
Available at Schovein and SOGO Johor Bahru.