9 Malaysian perfume brands to know: Affordable, long-lasting scents for humid weather
Whether you’re into soft, barely-there skin scents or bold, head-turning blends, these Malaysian fragrance brands make it easy to smell good without blowing your budget.
#ScentTok has changed the rules: It’s no longer about one signature scent, but a full fragrance wardrobe to match your mood. The downside? Building that rotation can get pricey fast, especially when designer bottles cost more than your monthly Grab spend.
That’s where Malaysia’s new-gen fragrance brands come in. Gaining traction across Instagram, TikTok, and pop-ups, these labels are offering thoughtfully crafted scents without the luxury markup.
What sets them apart is their focus on storytelling. Instead of chasing trends, many create perfumes inspired by memories, places, and everyday moments – resulting in scents that feel personal rather than mass-produced. From soft, skin-like musks to more layered, statement blends, there’s plenty to explore.
Even better, many are easily available online or stocked in Singapore, making it simple to test, layer, and build your own rotation.
Ahead, nine Malaysian fragrance brands worth discovering.
1. SCENTS OF MEMENTO
If your scent mood shifts daily, Scents of Memento fits right in. Inspired by memories and in-between emotions, its fragrances lean intimate rather than attention-grabbing. Crowd favourite Blue Jeans White Shirt offers a clean everyday wear, while Down the Witch’s Road goes darker and moodier.
In Kuala Lumpur, its Rivercity store also offers perfume-making workshops (RM188/S$60).
Prices start from RM90 (S$28).
Available at Scents of Memento.
2. ANALOGUE APOTIK
Built for Southeast Asia’s heat, Analogue Apotik’s alcohol-free scents come in roll-on oils and solid colognes. They’re long-lasting, travel-friendly, and easy to layer. Expect everything from fresh citrus (Omni) to deeper, spicier blends (Khan, Conquestor).
Prices start from RM75 (S$23).
In Singapore, the brand is available at SGPomades and Spectrum Store. Otherwise, shop at Analogue Apotik.
3. EMAJIE
Marketed as Malaysia’s first “smart weather perfume”, Emajie is designed to withstand humidity. Its lightweight, long-lasting formulas use EmajieAir™ technology to stay fresh from day to night.
Ships internationally, including Singapore.
Prices start from RM69 (S$22).
Available at Emajie.
4. SUKKA PERFUMES
For bold scent lovers, Sukka specialises in extrait de parfums with high oil concentration. Playful names like Easy Like Sunday Morning make the range feel approachable, while performance stays strong.
Sukka’s flagship at Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur features an interactive Perfume Bar that offers a custom blend experience.
Prices start from RM127 (S$40).
Available at Sukka Perfumes.
5. OLFAC3 PERFUMES
Founded by Malaysian perfumer Aien Mokhtar, Olfac3 Perfumes focuses on small-batch, story-driven scents. Aien’s perfumery journey began in her teens and has taken her from Belgrade to Venice, shaping a scent-making approach that blends emotion, travel, and storytelling. Expect layered compositions like Matahari (lighter) and Ombak (deeper), designed to evolve throughout the day.
The brand also has a Bali-exclusive line called KemBali, inspired by the island’s landscapes, culture, and spirituality, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake if you happen to be travelling there.
Prices start from RM129 (S$41).
Available at Olfac3 Perfumes.
6. ASIAN SCENTS CO
Rooted in Asian culture, this brand turns familiar flavours into wearable scents. Bestseller Fuji Apple Tea is crisp and refreshing, while Borneo Forest leans green and woody.
Widely stocked across Malaysia – at Johor Bahru, it is stocked at Tsutaya Bookstore in Aeon mall and available via AirAsia pre-booking.
Prices start from RM128 (S$40).
Available at Asian Scents Co.
7. ALWIS & XAVIER
Designed for portability, Alwis & Xavier offers roll-on oils and solid colognes in sleek tins. Scents range from floral (Bulgarian Rose, Wildflower and Cypress) to more masculine profiles (Theos and Ambrosia), with packaging that doubles as collectible art.
Beyond fragrances, Alwis & Xavier also offers a full range of scent-based grooming products, including deodorants, exfoliating body bars, solid shampoo bars, candles and even sand candles.
Prices start from RM65 (S$20).
Available in Singapore at The Social Space and Unpackt and also Alwis & Xavier.
8. BRETH
Minimal and calming, Breth creates soft, unisex scents that sit close to the skin. Think easy, everyday blends like The Royal Tea and Heaven 038.
Breth also offers room sprays, pillow sprays and diffusers, making scent layering easy.
Shop the brand online via Shopee, Lazada, or TikTok in Malaysia. If you prefer to try before you buy, keep an eye on their Instagram updates for periodic pop-ups.
Prices start from RM15 (S$5).
9. COUCHE
Blending fragrance with wellness, Couche infuses its scents with Reiki energy to promote relaxation and balance. The range includes aromatherapy roll-ons, fragrance oils, mists, room sprays, pillow mists, reed diffusers and scented candles designed for daily rituals.
Visit its TTDI studio in Kuala Lumpur for meditation and healing sessions.
The brand is available in Johor Bahru, at Tsutaya Bookstore at Aeon and Monoloq at Mid Valley Southkey. They also ship to Singapore.
Prices start from RM75 (S$24).
Available at Couche Official.