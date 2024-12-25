5 male grooming trends that shaped 2024, plus what to look out for in 2025

The male grooming landscape has been steadily growing. These days, it’s not uncommon to see more men uploading #GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos on social media as they embrace skincare routines, get aesthetic treatments done, seek professional grooming services and even dabble with makeup.

And it’s largely thanks to the prevalence of Asian male celebrities in the limelight. These K-drama and K-pop stars have made clear, blemish-free skin desirable, shared Dr Rachel Ho, an aesthetic doctor at La Clinic.

This growing awareness has also made it more acceptable for guys to use makeup to present a better image of themselves, added makeup artist, Lasalle Lee.

Here, CNA Lifestyle looks back at the top grooming trends of 2024.