Asics to release Mamee Monster-themed sneakers, priced at US$145
Created in collaboration with Malaysian sneaker event Sneaker Lah, which takes place on Nov 2 and 3, the sneakers have noodle-shaped laces and heel tabs that look like Mamee Monster seasoning packets.
In what is possibly one of the more unique sneaker drops this year, Japanese sportswear brand Asics has collaborated with the popular Malaysian sneaker event Sneaker Lah to release Asics Skyhand OG sneakers themed after the iconic Mamee Monster noodle snacks.
Everything about the sneakers screams Mamee Monster, from the noodle-shaped shoelaces to the heel tabs that look like Mamee Monster seasoning packets. The midsoles of the shoes are specked, bringing to mind Mamee Monster's seasoning powder.
Accessories, such as pin sets and lace dubraes, will come packaged just like the snack’s seasoning foil.
According to Sneaker Lah founder Bryan Chin, there's even a hidden noodle design underneath the first layer of canvas of the shoe – which can only be seen when cut open.
There are two ways to snag the sneakers.
The first requires you to enter Sneaker Lah's online raffle which will be held from 10pm on Oct 29 to 9.59pm on Oct 31 via its website.
The second way requires you to head to the upcoming Sneaker Lah event happening from Nov 2 and 3 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.
The sneakers retail at RM629 (US$145).