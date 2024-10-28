Asics to release Mamee Monster-themed sneakers, priced at US$145

Everything about the sneakers screams Mamee Monster, from the noodle-shaped shoelaces to the heel tabs that look like Mamee Monster seasoning packets. The midsoles of the shoes are specked, bringing to mind Mamee Monster's seasoning powder.

Accessories, such as pin sets and lace dubraes, will come packaged just like the snack’s seasoning foil.

According to Sneaker Lah founder Bryan Chin, there's even a hidden noodle design underneath the first layer of canvas of the shoe – which can only be seen when cut open.