Style & Beauty

Manolo Blahniks just got a lot more comfortable with Birkenstock collaboration
Or you could say Birkies got a dose of classic glamour.

(Photo: Instagram/birkenstocksnsocks)

20 Mar 2022 05:40PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 05:46PM)
If you’ve always thought Birkenstock was orthopaedic or geriatric footwear, you might just change your mind with this version of the German sandals.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock features a bling-encrusted, velvet version of the two-strapped Arizona and Boston clog that even Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, who is often seen traipsing in Manolo heels in the hit series, would approve.

Covered in fuchsia or blue velvet, or made of a smooth black leather, the footwear is embellished with Manolo’s signature crystallised buckles.

“I am always looking for new pieces of jewellery or accessories to decorate our shoes with and it was such fun to add sparkle to Birkenstocks making them truly eye-catching,” the godfather of stilettos told Vogue.

The collaboration may seem offbeat but considering Blahnik’s long-time penchant for the Boston, the connection isn’t that far-fetched.

“I have worn them most of my life!” said Blahnik. “My niece Kristina (the CEO of the company) and I featured in the 2020 Personality Campaign, which was wonderful fun. This collaboration was a natural next step – I’m totally thrilled with the result.”

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock range is dropping online and at all Manolo Blahnik retail locations worldwide from Mar 24, according to People.

Source: CNA/bk

