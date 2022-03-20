Manolo Blahniks just got a lot more comfortable with Birkenstock collaboration

If you’ve always thought Birkenstock was orthopaedic or geriatric footwear, you might just change your mind with this version of the German sandals.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock features a bling-encrusted, velvet version of the two-strapped Arizona and Boston clog that even Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, who is often seen traipsing in Manolo heels in the hit series, would approve.

Covered in fuchsia or blue velvet, or made of a smooth black leather, the footwear is embellished with Manolo’s signature crystallised buckles.