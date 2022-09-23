Max Mara evokes feminine modernity with a neutral colour palette
The Max Mara silhouette for next season evokes feminine modernity, with voluminous mariner trousers and skirts that flair from snug at the hip into a cascading torrent of swishing movement. The volumes – evident also in boxy jackets and oversized coats – are balanced by shoulder-baring halters and crop tops.
Creative director Ian Griffiths said he took cues from 1930s female intellectuals on the French Riviera, citing Renee Perle, the muse and lover of photographer Jacques-Henri Lartigue, and architect Eileen Gray. There is a purposeful androgyny in the collection, with David Bowie in loose 1980s trousers appearing on Griffith's mood board.
They are looks that invite contemplation, while offering unrestrained movement for a woman intent on intellectual pursuits.
Max Mara presented a neutral colour for next season, in raw linen that can range from grey to khaki, which was set off by soothing, sun-faded shades of yellow, green and blue, creating a harmonious trio in a baggy overcoat over swimsuit combo, finished with a knit bathing cap.
Bags are large enough for a weekend getaway. Shoes are platform sandals. And hats feature oversized brims.