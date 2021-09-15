Style tips for men: How to make sure your pair of jeans fits just right

Not all jeans are made equal – find the right pair and it can visually improve the shortcomings of your build. But pinning down a flattering pair is hard work, especially if you are significantly shorter than your peers and a large proportion of the selection out there seems to be made for guys who are at least 1.8m tall.

Getting jeans to fit right isn’t as simple as snipping off excess length. A good pair of jeans should even out your proportions and create the illusion of longer legs. They should also have the ability to make everything you match with it look a whole lot better.

CNA Lifestyle spoke to fashion stylist Joshua Cheung on what an average Joe should look out for when shopping for a good pair of jeans.

LENGTH