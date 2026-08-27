What happens to men's skin after 35? Here's what dermatologists want you to know
Turning 35? Dermatologists explain why men's skin starts ageing faster, the skincare routine you actually need, and the ingredients that make a difference.
Turning 35 doesn't mean you'll suddenly wake up looking older. But it is around this age that your body starts changing in ways that become harder to ignore.
Your metabolism may slow down, making it easier to gain weight. Testosterone levels also begin to decline gradually, which can affect your energy levels and libido.
Your skin often shows these changes first.
Collagen is the protein that keeps skin firm and smooth. From your mid-30s, your body naturally produces less of it, while existing collagen breaks down more quickly. That's why dark eye circles, dullness, dryness and fine lines become more noticeable, and your skin may not recover as quickly from late nights or too much sun.
According to Dr Melvin Tan, medical director at Epion Clinic, men usually get away with neglecting their skin in their twenties and early thirties because their skin is naturally thicker, oilier and more resilient.
"By the mid-to-late thirties, however, the skin's natural repair process slows down, making pigmentation, wrinkles, enlarged pores and sagging skin more obvious," he explained.
Dr Roy Soo, medical practitioner at IDS Clinic, says lifestyle habits from your younger years also start catching up with you.
"Late nights, smoking, frequent drinking and spending time in the sun without sunscreen all speed up collagen loss," he said.
In other words, what feels like sudden ageing is often the result of years of accumulated damage finally becoming visible. It is now that skincare really matters.
WHAT A GOOD SKINCARE ROUTINE LOOKS LIKE
Forget complicated 10-step routines. The best skincare routine is one you'll actually stick to.
"Men usually prefer something simple and want to see noticeable results," said Dr Tan.
He recommends choosing ingredients that have strong scientific evidence behind them instead of chasing the latest skincare trends.
These three ingredients are what dermatologists recommend for healthier-looking skin after 35:
- Retinoids help skin behave more like younger skin by improving cell renewal and reducing signs of ageing.
- Vitamin C protects skin from everyday environmental damage and helps fade uneven pigmentation that becomes more common with age.
- Hyaluronic acid attracts moisture and keeps skin hydrated, making it look plumper and healthier.
Not sure how to fit these ingredients into your daily routine? Here are easy-to-follow skincare routines for different situations.
A SIMPLE MORNING ROUTINE
Dr Soo recommends keeping your morning routine straightforward.
Start with a gentle cleanser to wash away the oil your skin naturally produced overnight. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, a foaming cleanser works well.
Dr Jart.+ Cicapair™ Gentle Cleansing Foam, S$40
A cica complex aids this sulfate-free, pH-friendly face wash in cleaning without upsetting the skin barrier.
Available at Sephora.
After cleansing, nourish skin with a serum. A serum delivers concentrated ingredients that target concerns like dullness, pigmentation or fine lines.
RE:ERTH Omni Serum, S$120
Powered by nature-derived actives, this serum strengthens the barrier and defends against daily aggressors in just 10 seconds.
Available at Re:erth.
Dr Soo recommends adding a Vitamin C serum to brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation.
Augustinus Bader The Vitamin C Serum, S$560
Dull, tired skin gets a boost of brightness from this non-irritating Vitamin C serum. Its water-light texture absorbs quickly, helping even tone and defend against free radical damage.
Available at Takashimaya.
Finish with sunscreen.
Sunscreen prevents UV damage, which is one of the biggest causes of premature skin ageing.
According to Dr Tan, one with at least SPF 30 works best to keep harmful UV damage at bay. Dr Soo recommends applying a generous amount across the entire face and adding an extra layer over areas with pigmentation.
Laneige Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, S$42 (50ml)
At night, wash your face again to remove sunscreen, dirt and oil that has built up throughout the day and then apply a serum.
Lock in the goodness from the serum with a moisturiser, especially if you sleep in an air-conditioned room.
Farmacy Honey Cloud Lightweight Barrier Repair Moisturizer, S$76
This fast-absorbing moisturiser locks in all the good stuff, like white honey, PGA peptide, ectoin and hyaluronic acid that hydrates, and chamomile and calendula that soothes.
Available at Sephora.
FOR POST-GYM SPRUCE UP
Post-gym skincare is about clearing sweat before it settles. As skin becomes slower to recover with age, leaving sweat and oil on the skin for hours can increase irritation and breakouts. You’ll need to clean up the sweat, quell post-gym redness and then top up with sunscreen, if you are heading out.
Mediheal Madecassoside Moisture Calming Derma Foam Cleanser, S$16.90
After a workout, Dr Tan recommends cleansing to get rid of sweat and oil. This hydrating cleanser keeps things gentle with madecassoside and three types of hyaluronic acid.
Available at Watsons.
Sisley Sisleyum for Men Revitalizing Toning Lotion, S$200
When skin looks flushed after exercise, this lotion helps restore calm. Mimosa of Constantinople extract leaves the face looking more rested, while vitamin B3 supports the skin barrier.
Available at Sisley.
Kose SekkiseiUV Defense Milk N, S$37
For the post-gym commute or an outdoor workout, this serum-like milk gives SPF50+/PA++++ protection without stickiness. Sweat or water strengthens its UV-blocking film, while its stretch veil formula keeps it in place.
Available at Welcia-BHG stores, selected Guardian stores, Shopee, and Lazada.
BEFORE DATE NIGHT
The goal before a date night is to look polished without looking like you tried too hard, so look towards a fresher face courtesy of exfoliation and hydration.
On top of your usual grooming, Dr Tan suggests adding an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) product to improve skin tone and help control excess oil.
Takami PGA+HA Micro Gel, S$75
PGA and hyaluronic acid make this gel a useful pre-date hydration move, plumping dehydration lines and boosting radiance. Sebum control also keeps your glow from turning into shine.
Available at Sephora.
Clinique Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum, S$86 (50ml)
Dry climates are where the skin starts feeling like it’s shrink-wrapped so keep your routine gentler than usual with moisture-friendly cleansers and barrier-supporting products.
Derma Lab Amino Gentle Cleanser, S$21.30
For dry climates, Dr Tan suggests easing up on exfoliants, Vitamin C and retinoids. These biodegradable capsules reset the skin with fullerene, peptides, ceramides and squalane.
Available at Est.Lab.
Biossance Squalane + Growth Factor Firming Moisturizer, S$95
This plushly textured moisturiser is welcoming comfort for stressed skin. It uses biotech ingredients, including a plant-based peptide, to improve the look of laxity and fine lines.
Available at Sephora.
FOR DAYS BY THE BEACH
Beach days call for skincare that can handle sweat and sun exposure, then help the face find its balance again once the sunscreen comes off.
Dior Beauty Off/On Foaming Cleanser Cleansing And Purifying Foam, S$84
Beach days leave more behind than a tan line, and the water lily cryo-extract and niacinamide in this cleanser remove sunscreen residue while maintaining the skin barrier and natural pH.
Available at Dior Beauty and Sephora.
IDS Skincare S3 Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, S$75.21
This mattifying physical sunscreen uses SPF50 zinc oxide and patented zinc technology for antioxidant and anti-pollution benefits – serious protection, minus the lunchtime glaze.
Available at IDS.
Paula's Choice CellularYouth™ Longevity Serum, S$120
After sun, salt and SPF, this silky serum helps bring your face back into order. It targets 12 visible signs linked to ageing while helping restore firmness and radiance.
Available at Sephora.
WHAT TO AVOID
One thing to remember: More products don't always mean better skin.
Dr Tan advises avoiding:
- Harsh facial scrubs with beads that can create tiny tears in the skin, making irritation and sensitivity worse.
- Alcohol-based toners and aftershaves can strip away natural moisture, weaken the skin’s protective barrier and cause dryness and irritation
- Piling on active ingredients like retinoids and exfoliating acids can damage your skin barrier, trigger breakouts and make skin dry and itchy.
WHEN SKINCARE PRODUCTS AREN'T ENOUGH
Even the best skincare products have their limits.
"If you've already developed significant collagen loss, sagging skin, deep wrinkles, acne scars or stubborn pigmentation, skincare alone is unlikely to produce major improvements," said Dr Tan.
Dr Soo agrees that concerns like loose skin and acne scarring may require in-clinic treatments.
Depending on your skin concerns, your doctor may recommend:
- Laser resurfacing to improve skin texture and reduce acne scars.
- Picosecond lasers to lighten pigmentation and even out skin tone.
- Collagen-stimulating treatments to improve skin firmness and reduce sagging.
AGEING IS NORMAL
While there are many treatments that can improve the appearance of ageing skin, it's important to keep expectations realistic.
Ageing is a normal process. Facial lines and wrinkles are part of a person's character. Whether you choose to treat them is ultimately a personal choice – not a necessity.