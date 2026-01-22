From viral Oxford shirts to Chanel tweed: Men are embracing womenswear – here's why

The moment feels symbolic. Even in the age of gender-fluid fashion, women wearing men’s clothes – think boyfriend jeans and oversized shirts – have always been more accepted than the reverse. But today, that boundary is blurring. More men are reaching for slouchy knits, cropped jackets, and jewellery originally designed for women.

Part of this shift stems from frustration. Menswear, for all its precision, can feel formulaic. Womenswear opens up a wider playground of proportions, textures and tones.

“Menswear has certain codes and design ethos that might be limiting for those who are more adventurous,” said Rio Furqan Saini, creative director of Major Minor Agency and BBTBC Studio, which produce fashion campaigns. “Womenswear tends to be more expressive, more boundary breaking.”

THE STAR FACTOR

More male celebrities are integrating women’s clothes into their wardrobe, and doing it with flair.