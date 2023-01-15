Men's Fashion Week 2023 highlights: Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi ready to party in Milan

Milan is ready to party, with menswear shows for next spring and winter focused on nighttime tailoring with playful accents. Think sparkles and glitter, fun silhouettes that invite shadow dancing, and sexy peeks at skin with tailoring tricks once reserved for the female wardrobe.

Some highlights from Saturday’s (Jan 14) shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week.

DOLCE & GABBANA BACK TO BLACK

If you just looked at colour, it was back to basics at Dolce & Gabbana: The entire collection for next winter was in mostly black monochromes, all the better for nighttime play. Grey and white monochromes played a supporting role.

While light on bling, the looks were anything but basic. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana created a collection built around tailoring, with the late-night synchronic club beats in mind.