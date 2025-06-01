I took a 4-day men’s haircutting course for the first time – here’s what I learnt (apart from failure)

Learning a new skill that has nothing to do with your day job is the quickest way to be humbled. Or so I realised after attending a men’s haircutting course at the Kimage Hairdressing School earlier this year.

I was influenced to sign up after seeing a friend, who’d finished the same course previously, use her newfound skills on her very trusting male partner. The final product appeared passable by salon standards, at least according to a photo of his haircut; and doable by my standards, according to my lack of self-awareness.

Besides, I figured it would be easier to find my own willing male guinea pigs to practise my skills. Men generally cut their hair more frequently than women. And since they also have shorter hair to work with, there seemed less possibility of messing up.

Maybe I could even turn this into a side hustle.

Like I said, the quickest way to be humbled.

WHAT I LEARNT ABOUT CUTTING MEN'S HAIR

For S$460, I was taken through a four-day course on the basics of men’s haircutting by a highly patient trainer. Participants work on mannequin heads – it was for the best, judging by my handiwork – and only move on to human canvases in the following course.