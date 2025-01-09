Bespoke suits for men: Tips from a tailor on how to get the right fit and style for you

In fact, every modern man needs at least one sharp suit in his wardrobe so that he can cut a dapper figure at occasions for when the need to raise the fashion stakes.

But what looks smart on the mannequin may hang quite differently on your frame as sagging shoulders, sleeves that are too long or creases at all the wrong places from an ill-fitting suit distract rather than flatter. Instead, investing in a bespoke suit may be a better option as it is custom-tailored to fit your physique and style.

“Bespoke suits are very personal to each individual, and of course, they are a lot more well fitted as compared to off-the-rack ones, since they are made to measure,” explained Nani Sugianto, owner of Iris Tailor which has been crafting bespoke suits since 1983 when her husband, Jeffrey Tan, started the business.

PERSONALISED STYLE AND PERFECT FIT

With the craftsmanship involved in creating a bespoke suit and the use of high-quality materials, bespoke suits are made to be durable and long-lasting. With custom tailoring, you can also achieve the ideal fit for your frame.