Met Gala pays tribute to black fashion and designers

As for the men, co-host A$AP Rocky told The Associated Press that Anna Wintour suggested he wear a black designer.

“So I wore myself,” the musician said of his custom suit designed by his creative agency, AWGE, complete with a black parka and diamond-crested umbrella. “Everything is designed by yours truly.”

Rocky, Rihanna's partner and dad to their two kids, confirmed to reporters that baby No 3 in on the way. He spoke about it after Rihanna was photographed walking in the rain with her baby bump out in a blue crop top and skirt.

“It feels amazing, you know,” Rocky said. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

He added: “Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

THE DRESS CODE EXPLAINED

What, exactly, was the suggested dress code of the night, “Tailored for You”, is inspired by black dandyism. And what, exactly, is the Met Gala for? To raise money for the Met's Costume Institute. The gala raised a record US$31 million (S$40 million) before it began.

Marie Claire, editor in chief of Marie Claire, noted a few trends done well.

“Top trends from the night: Black and white (Zoe Saldaña, Whoopi Goldberg, Gabrielle Union), pinstripes (Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats), suiting (Lupita Nyong’o, Ego Nwodim), hats (Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg and Teyana Taylor).”

MORE ON THE MEN