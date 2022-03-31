Charisma, confidence, platinum hair: Here’s what it takes to be a model at 50 and above

Models with prior experience have an advantage, but newbies are welcome, as PAM provides training. You don’t need to have platinum hair either, although Andre-Besse said it’s a bonus.

“Since white hair is inevitable with ageing, it's ideal if models display their true selves. We want people to show us who they really are. We don't need you to go through diets or plastic surgery. We are interested in you.”

As industries recognise the impact of a greying population and the power of this segment of the market, the demand for older models and talents has changed significantly. “The fashion industry has opened the catwalks to older models but there is still a lot of progress to be made in terms of diversity and inclusion,” Andre-Besse explained. And PAM wants to play a part in pushing that agenda.

“What we are trying to do is make both models and clients realise that there are wonderful projects to be worked on together,” she said. “We also want to show that the 50-plus population can be useful to the community, be more financially independent, stay healthier and have another adventure in life.”

She observed that there aren’t any agencies specialising in older models in the Asia-Pacific region, and while a few offer senior models, her agency embraces only 50-plus talent, as the segment needs special care and attention.

90S ACTOR-TURNED-SENIOR MODEL