What does the future of modern menswear have to do with the way Japanese men dress?

On why Nichanian handpicked Japan for the showcase, she enthused, "I love Japan, their view on the past, present and future, their sense of modernity, they preserve and value their traditions. At Hermes, we share the same values and roots, that deep attachment to innovative craftsmanship and creation, quality and details."

The 68-year-old artistic director went on to share her attraction for Tokyo in particular. "I love Tokyo and working together with the team as it's a place that loves to have fun. Men's fashion in Tokyo has always been very vibrant and it is interesting to see how men dress locally. At casting, we saw models come in pink and blue hair, some even had manicures." Evidently, the country's mature menswear market is so major a draw that it convinced the brand to bring the Spring/Summer 2023 show lock, stock and barrel to the Land of the Rising Sun.

According to Global Data, the Japanese fashion market was valued at ¥9,640 billion (S$97.73 billion) in 2020. Of which, menswear occupied just shy of 50 per cent of the market share. With suits – once the "corporate uniform" for Japanese men – falling visibly out of favour, no thanks to the pandemic, men’s appetite for fashion saw a seismic shift towards casual wear.

But not just any casual wear but quality casual menswear, which was where Hermes came in. Within the Ginza Maison, the menswear universe now occupies the largest floor space – the entire basement is dedicated to the men’s universe. One of the Maison’s sales associate shared that the men’s ready-to-wear product category is among the fastest moving within the menswear universe.