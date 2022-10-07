Singaporean content creator Mongchin Yeoh on how her personal style changed since becoming pregnant

Yeoh shared on social media that her pregnancy hasn’t been a walk in the park with morning sickness plaguing her for the most part. But the soon-to-be-mother is taking that in her stride. In an Instagram story she wrote, "Happy because it has been proven that preggies (pregnant women) who experience bad morning sickness have lower risks of miscarriage!"

Earlier, Yeoh opened up about her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition where the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens or male hormones. It is alleged that women with the condition are less likely to become pregnant. She worked with a fertility doctor to take charge of her fertility health and subsequently became pregnant.