Want your designer bags to last longer? Avoid these 7 common mistakes when storing them

Big-ticket luxury bags are supposed to be designed and made to last a lifetime. Yet some of them arrive prematurely at the finish line – and it could be because of what you've been doing to it.

The way you store your bag plays a critical role in their lifespan. So if you have plans to pass on that gorgeous Bleu Brume Hermes Kelly to your daughter, read on to learn how to sidestep some common mistakes many of us make when storing handbags.

It is never too late to cultivate good habits, your daughter will thank you for it.